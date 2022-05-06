Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
- Education expert Prof Mbulungeni Madiba says sex education in schools is not a silver bullet to stop HIV, GBV, and teen pregnancy
- Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga believes a comprehensive sex education will help combat sexual health challenges facing SA's youth
A comprehensive sex education curriculum in schools is not the answer to preventing HIV, teenage pregnancies, or gender-based violence (GBV) says professor Mbulungeni Madiba.
Madiba, who's the dean of education at Stellenbosh University, says a whole-of-society approach is needed to combat early and unintended pregnancies as well as other social ills facing the youth.
Earlier this week Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga stated that comprehensive sex education in schools was a vital part of combating HIV infections and pregnancies among adolescent girls and young women.
However, Madiba argues that the school curriculum alone cannot adequately cover the complexity of sexuality and sexual health in South African communities.
The professor adds that sex education needs to start within the family from a young age.
"The school should just complement what is happening at home but I think where we are now, this is not the case," he says.
We do have a crisis in the country. The statistics are out there... The question is now how do we deal with it.Prof Mbulungeni Madiba, Dean of the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
We always say it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a community, from the family and the society we live in. The education is only coming in at the end when the child goes to school.Prof Mbulungeni Madiba, Dean of the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
The assumption is that these learners are falling pregnant or getting involved with sex at a very early age. And I think the understanding is that if you integrate sex education on the curriculum that will help... I would really say that sex education is something that would normally start from home.Prof Mbulungeni Madiba, Dean of the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Our society is broken, our families are broken, and even schools are broken. I'm not so sure that just including sex education in the curriculum will address the problem.Prof Mbulungeni Madiba, Dean of the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12449664_thai-girl-wears-a-black-leather-shoes-as-a-school-uniform-.html?vti=nunfnuwej8zc3kfz90-1-26
