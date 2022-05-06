Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:15
Census 2022: Western Cape still lagging in count
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Kelly - Executive Manager , at Statistics South Africa
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Sullivan - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:30
MNet's new series, Recipes for Love and Murder, is the Karoo version of Murder she Wrote?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracey Khadija Heeger
Kylie Fisher
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Cape town Mead Company
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ernst Thompson - Founder at Cape Town Mead Company
Today at 13:15
Chapman's Peak Centenary Special - History of the Road
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Cowley - Past president at Hout Bay & Llandudno Heritage
Today at 13:32
Road engineers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alexis van der Merwe
Today at 13:50
Advertising wars BMW vs Mercedes - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Rice
Today at 14:10
Chapman's Peak Hotel - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Linda Nobrega
Today at 14:21
Tintswalo Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goosen (CEO of Tintswalo Lodges)
Latest Local
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh Univeristy's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba. 6 May 2022 9:02 AM
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
View all Local
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers' Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%". 4 May 2022 8:00 PM
View all Politics
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil. 5 May 2022 9:12 PM
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
Here's how a cold shower might benefit you The benefits would go beyond just making people healthier, it could also have the added environmental bonus of saving electricity... 5 May 2022 6:22 PM
Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies' Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 6:13 PM
'You're the best': 5 Mother's Day gifts for under R100 While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love withou... 5 May 2022 5:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas' contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 6 May 2022 8:51 AM
'You're the best': 5 Mother's Day gifts for under R100 While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love withou... 5 May 2022 5:18 PM
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Here's why there's uproar over the US Supreme Court's draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: 'What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the 'S' in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs

6 May 2022 7:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Fedhasa
Hospitality sector
event industry
Covid-19 rules
Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.
  • Industry body Fedhasa says the hospitality sector has been left in limbo by new COVID-19 rules
  • Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says limiting gatherings to 50% of a venue's capacity leaves the events industry out in the cold until the final COVID-19 health regulations are decided
Picture: 123rf.com

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) says the country's hospitality and events sector cannot afford any more uncertainty around COVID-19 regulations affecting the industry.

The Health Department implemented interim regulations on Thursday after it extended the public consultation period for its proposed COVID-19 health regulations by three months.

Under the interim rules, indoor and outdoor events are limited to a maximum of 50% of the venue capacity.

RELATED: AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules

Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says the 50% capacity restriction, which could be in place for at least the next three months, will cripple the events sector.

Anderson says the continued uncertainty around the finalisation of COVID-19 regulations is leaving the industry in limbo.

She has warned that uncertainty will delay the sector's economic recovery and potentially lead to a "poverty pandemic".

"We really hope that government will come to some decisions regarding rules sooner rather than later," she tells CapeTalk.

We need certainty, the whole industry needs certainty and I don't think they are understanding that we are basically being put on hold.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

The area where we would really like government to look at is the fact that events still own have half capacity, that will be from your Rugby Sevens to rock concerts or whatever the case is.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

For hospitality, we derive a lot of our business from major events, and also the big problem is that there is now going to be three months of consultation so we haven't got certainty and that's what hospitality and events actually need before they can actually organise something.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

I think the rules that they are imposing are actually going to have more of a detrimental effect than the positive they are theoretically doing in order to save us from Covid-19 because we are ending with a poverty pandemic which I think from a damaging point of view is going to be way more severe than the Covid-19 pandemic itself.

Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa



Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof

6 May 2022 9:02 AM

Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh Univeristy's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.

When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?

6 May 2022 5:55 AM

In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa

5 May 2022 5:59 PM

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.

Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him

5 May 2022 4:21 PM

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.

Pupils must wear masks in classrooms: Health Department clarifies after error

5 May 2022 3:47 PM

However, in a statement, the department said pupils will not be required to wear masks outdoors in playgrounds and sports fields.

Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback

5 May 2022 12:13 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smtih.

This is why the price of diesel is increasing

5 May 2022 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke to Professor Harro Von Blottniz, who says there is a global shortage of middle distillate, which is needed to produce diesel fuel.

When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?

6 May 2022 5:55 AM

In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

5 May 2022 6:13 PM

Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.

Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa

5 May 2022 5:59 PM

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.

JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?

4 May 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

4 May 2022 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.

What’s driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic power house?

6 May 2022 8:46 AM

Prof Mahdi says new COVID-19 regulations fail to prevent spread of virus

6 May 2022 8:29 AM

Plus-Fab brand caters for voluptuous women

6 May 2022 8:18 AM

