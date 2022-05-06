This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries





South African actress, dancer, TV presenter and producer, Melissa de Vries, is ready to take over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief - to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Cher, Santana and Brenda Fassie.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za