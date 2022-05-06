Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'





Stats SA's census data collection is continuing in the Western Cape until Saturday 14 May

Households can complete the questionnaire online here without any data costs

Stats SA's chief director Patrick Kelly has assured Western Cape residents that all personal info collected is confidential

He says the census has an impact on the life of every resident in the province

A screengrab of the online census portal.

Statistics South Africa says it's encouraged by the increasing Census 2022 uptake in the Western Cape after encouraging households to complete the questionnaire online.

The deadline for Census 2022 data collection has been extended to Saturday 14 May in the Western Cape in order to give residents more time to get counted.

#SACensus2022 data collection in WC has been extended to 14 May. Households can complete the questionnaire online here https://t.co/S0z3dM5pVz (datafree).

The 10-yearly census is the only source of data on the profile of communities.

More here: https://t.co/0ewb6wlUNH pic.twitter.com/fTDVl4e7gm — Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 30, 2022

Last month, Stats SA's chief director Patrick Kelly told CapeTalk that some residents in the province were refusing to cooperate with census fieldworkers.

He also noted some challenges with counting households in rural areas as well as those in gated communities, estates, and complexes.

Since ramping up the marketing of the online census questionnaire late last month, Kelly says over 55,000 Western Cape residents have completed the survey.

However, he says an additional 20,000 participants started the questionnaire but failed to fill it out all the way to the end.

Kelly has urged residents to ensure that they complete every step in the survey as it affects funding and the provision of services in various communities.

Over 2,000 field workers are going door-to-door across the province, mostly in the Cape Town metro and Cape Winelands district.

Kelly says Stats SA is in talks with municipal officials so that local libraries can be used by those who do not have access to electronic devices to complete the online questionnaire.

If you do have access to a device, you can complete the questionnaire in 15 to 30 minutes and it won't cost you any data.

Click here to complete the Census 2022 questionnaire online.

We have over 55,000 people in the Western Cape who have completed the online questionnaire since the 20th of April when we really started punting it so we are very encouraged by that. We obviously want many, many more to do that. Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa

If you are going to do the online questionnaire, please do it all the way to the end and get a reference number then we will be able to match that to where you live and we will be able to mark it off as a completed form. Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa