Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
The Nomadic Orchestra New Album Drops Today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriel du Toit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning. 6 May 2022 4:45 PM
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment' In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justi... 6 May 2022 3:27 PM
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective confe... 6 May 2022 1:24 PM
View all Local
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conferenc... 6 May 2022 1:27 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Business
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore. 6 May 2022 10:50 AM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 6 May 2022 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'

6 May 2022 3:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Judicial Service Commission
John Hlophe
Judges Matter
impeachment proceedings

In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.
  • Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has lost his High Court bid to challenge the gross misconduct findings against him
  • Hlophe was found guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices
  • Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says the dismissal of Hlophe's application paves the way for his impeachment
  • However, Hlophe has not yet indicated whether he will be taking the matter on appeal
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: www.judiciary.org.za

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says impeachment proceedings against Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, should now be able to proceed after his application to set aside gross misconduct findings against him dismissed.

The High Court in Johannesburg has rejected Hlophe's attempt to challenge the misconduct findings and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) process that could lead to his sacking.

In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.

Benjamin says Parliament should be able to continue with impeachment proceedings against Hlophe following the "significant" ruling.

RELATED: Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him

He says the judgment has shown that the JSC's decision-making process can stand up to legal scrutiny.

Benjamin says the ball is now in Parliament's court, however, Hlophe can still take the matter on appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

RELATED: Hlophe's lawyer takes a jab at JSC in court bid to set aside misconduct findings

It's the first real comprehensive test of whether the JSC's decision to find Judge Hlophe guilty of misconduct can withstand scrutiny and it seems as if it has withstood scrutiny, and it does clear the way for now, for Parliament to move to begin the impeachment process.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter

What happens next is really [up to] Parliament... Now that the judgment is out, Parliament should be in the position to decide when the impeachment process starts and when the meetings will be held.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter

Of course, Judge Hlophe still has the option of taking this matter on appeal. We haven't gotten any indication of where he might go but I'm thinking he might take it to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter



6 May 2022 3:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Judicial Service Commission
John Hlophe
Judges Matter
impeachment proceedings

More from Local

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst

6 May 2022 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'

6 May 2022 12:10 PM

Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof

6 May 2022 9:02 AM

Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs

6 May 2022 7:35 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?

6 May 2022 5:55 AM

In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa

5 May 2022 5:59 PM

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

Business Local

Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'

Local

If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst

Local

EWN Highlights

Bishop Lavis CPF pleads for info to help find kidnapped baby Kai-isha Meniers

6 May 2022 5:17 PM

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

Lobbying for front-runners intensifies ahead of start of EC ANC conference

6 May 2022 4:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA