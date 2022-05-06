Streaming issues? Report here
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst

6 May 2022 1:24 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC Eastern Cape
elective conference
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane
Oscar Mabuya

Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.

All eyes will be on the Eastern Cape this weekend as the African National Congress (ANC) will elect its provincial leadership.

Babalo Madikizela and his ally, Oscar Mabuyane, are the front-runners for the position of chairperson.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer and political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

I think the race is mainly between Oscar and Madikizela. The current conference is geopolitical battleground because if things go according to plan for Oscar Mabuyane, which has a political meaning because that will boost the campaign for the president for a second term.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

If he loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Listen to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst




