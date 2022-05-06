Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:50
Advertising wars BMW vs Mercedes - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Rice
Today at 14:10
Chapman's Peak Hotel - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Linda Nobrega
Today at 14:21
Tintswalo Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goosen (CEO of Tintswalo Lodges)
Today at 15:20
How do masks affect child development?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - Raptor Poisoning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Botha
Today at 16:05
Analysis: Zuma corruption trial delays and the Stalingrad Defense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tayla Pinto | - Senior research assistant at Democratic Governance and Rights Unit
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Roe vs Wade to be struck down? How is the US responding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marty Davis - Journalist based in the US at ...
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Melissa de Vries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa de Vries
Today at 17:45
The Nomadic Orchestra New Album Drops Today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriel du Toit
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective confe... 6 May 2022 1:24 PM
Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed' Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa. 6 May 2022 12:10 PM
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba. 6 May 2022 9:02 AM
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conferenc... 6 May 2022 1:27 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore. 6 May 2022 10:50 AM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 6 May 2022 8:51 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying

6 May 2022 1:27 PM
by Keely Goodall
Oscar Mabuyane
vote buying
Babalo Madikizela
ANC Eastern Cape conference

Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conference.

The ninth ANC conference is taking place over this weekend and has already been met with complications, postponements and talks about voter buying.

Clement spoke to former provincial treasurer of the Eastern Cape in the ANC, Babalo Madikizela about the highly contested ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference and his race between Oscar Mabuyane.

Madikizela assured that the conference was all systems ago and should run without problems but made some other controversial statements about the attempted vote buying that has been seen.

He said that they are aware that many delegates have been receiving calls offering money and accommodation as an attempt to sway the outcome of the elections.

A clip was recorded of him telling delegates that they know the offers are being made, but to accept the money and not let it influence their votes.

When asked about this statement he said that vote buying is wrong but that sometimes people are “in a tight spot”.

To find out more, listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying




More from Politics

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees

5 May 2022 9:27 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees.

'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'

4 May 2022 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".

SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now?

4 May 2022 6:12 PM

The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of disaster transitional period.

MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'

4 May 2022 1:31 PM

The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war

3 May 2022 12:18 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found

3 May 2022 12:16 PM

The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

2 May 2022 10:11 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

2 May 2022 8:10 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.

