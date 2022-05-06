Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here
Happy birthday, Chapman’s Peak Drive!
Th interchange passes between Hout Bay and Noordhoek and allows plenty of local and international visitors to bask in its breath taking views over the past 100 years.
Dave Cowley, who is the former president of the Hout Bay and Llandudno Heritage Trust, chats to host Pippa Hudson.
Cowley speaks about how the establishment of Chapman's Peak came about, which he describes as extremely challenging.
However, the greatest challenge was obvious getting from Hout Bay to Noordhoek, which was by far the toughest challenge ahead.Dave Cowley, former president of the Hout Bay and Llandudno Heritage Trust
Cowley says around the time Cape Peninsula Road was given government approval to meander all around the Peninsula, a survey was published, which ruled out the possibility to connect Noordhoek and Hout Bay peak, calling any possibility for the build of a connecting road "a dead end exercise''.
He gives a brief account of history about when the administrator of the Cape, Frederic de Vaal, appointed mining engineer and geologist Charles Murray to investigate any possible route between the two destinations.
Murray's report revealed that the lower third of the mountain offered suitable terrain for a road, something that Cowley calls a game changer.
The success of the road took seven years to complete and amounted £20,000.
The sandstone or soft rock could be excavated to accommodate a rod with a minimum use of explosives.Dave Cowley, former president of the Hout Bay and Llandudno Heritage Trust
Listen to the audio for more:
More from Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?
In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More