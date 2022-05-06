Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here





Happy birthday, Chapman’s Peak Drive!

Th interchange passes between Hout Bay and Noordhoek and allows plenty of local and international visitors to bask in its breath taking views over the past 100 years.

Dave Cowley, who is the former president of the Hout Bay and Llandudno Heritage Trust, chats to host Pippa Hudson.

Cowley speaks about how the establishment of Chapman's Peak came about, which he describes as extremely challenging.

However, the greatest challenge was obvious getting from Hout Bay to Noordhoek, which was by far the toughest challenge ahead. Dave Cowley, former president of the Hout Bay and Llandudno Heritage Trust

Cowley says around the time Cape Peninsula Road was given government approval to meander all around the Peninsula, a survey was published, which ruled out the possibility to connect Noordhoek and Hout Bay peak, calling any possibility for the build of a connecting road "a dead end exercise''.

He gives a brief account of history about when the administrator of the Cape, Frederic de Vaal, appointed mining engineer and geologist Charles Murray to investigate any possible route between the two destinations.

Murray's report revealed that the lower third of the mountain offered suitable terrain for a road, something that Cowley calls a game changer.

The success of the road took seven years to complete and amounted £20,000.

The sandstone or soft rock could be excavated to accommodate a rod with a minimum use of explosives. Dave Cowley, former president of the Hout Bay and Llandudno Heritage Trust

Listen to the audio for more: