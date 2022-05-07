Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association





The Department of Health announced on Thursday that children would no longer be required to wear face masks at school. The decision has been met with mixed reactions and has since been revised.

Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.

She adds that children from a vulnerable paediatric population or sickly kids should still be cautious as another fifth wave is approaching.

Behaviorally, McCulloch says teenagers are behaving a lot like adults but there are no visible or scientifically documented changes across the 6-11 age group.

Children from Asian countries are proof that long term mask wearing does not pose danger or stall development, says McCulloch.

There's not convincing evidence that you become hypoxic from wearing a medical mask. Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Pediatrician Association

However, the paediatrician says now that masks are not worn as often as when the pandemic started. Hospitals are seeing an increases in viruses that children have not been exposed to before.