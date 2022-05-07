Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association
The Department of Health announced on Thursday that children would no longer be required to wear face masks at school. The decision has been met with mixed reactions and has since been revised.
Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.
She adds that children from a vulnerable paediatric population or sickly kids should still be cautious as another fifth wave is approaching.
Behaviorally, McCulloch says teenagers are behaving a lot like adults but there are no visible or scientifically documented changes across the 6-11 age group.
Children from Asian countries are proof that long term mask wearing does not pose danger or stall development, says McCulloch.
There's not convincing evidence that you become hypoxic from wearing a medical mask.Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Pediatrician Association
However, the paediatrician says now that masks are not worn as often as when the pandemic started. Hospitals are seeing an increases in viruses that children have not been exposed to before.
What we are seeing now that is that everybody is dropping their masks and kids are mingling more... we are seeing an incredible intensity of viruses, not just COVD, but other viruses.Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Pediatrician Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148161120_family-with-two-small-daughters-on-trip-outdoors-in-nature-wearing-face-masks-.html?term=outside%2Bmask&vti=m081rsm2ovrkbteb99-3-48
More from Local
Are retirees paying more taxes?
The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.Read More
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here
Pippa Hudson chats to Dave Cowley about how the establishment of Chapman's peak came about.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More