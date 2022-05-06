Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
In an update on the case that has been ongoing for years, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe plans to appeal the decision of the High Court in Johannesburg, not to set aside the gross misconduct allegations against him.
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.
Xulu stated that the grounds for the appeal is that the initial decision was based on a new law and, therefore, another court must confirm the decision.
We have received instructions to make a leave to appeal before the Gauteng High Court the entire judgement...Barnabas Xulu, legal representative for Judge Hlophe
So, it's a new law altogether... it's important that another court must agree with the judgment or disagree with it.Barnabas Xulu, legal representative for Judge Hlophe
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Hlophe was found guilty by the Judicial Service Commission of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma back in 2018.
The court has rejected Hlophe's argument that rather than voting on whether he should be impeached, the National Assembly should conduct its own investigation.
Hlophe has consistently maintained that his discussions with Jafta and Nkabinde were innocent.
Source : www.judiciary.org.za
