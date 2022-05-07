Are retirees paying more taxes?
Laura Du Preez chats to John Maythem about a recent tax increase pensioners have been experiencing across the country.
Du Preez explains that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) arranged for pension providers to deduct a different or higher rate of tax in order to avoid people coming out of the financial year owing tax.
The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.
If you are receiving more than one pension or you are receiving an income from employment, you may have too little tax deducted.Laura Du Preez, author and financial journalist
The author adds that money people do not know how much tax they owe and often miss or ignore the communications from SARS warning them about it.
For many it has been a shock and there have been some cases where the amount that the pension provider has been asked to deduct has been incorrect.Laura Du Preez, author and financial journalist
Listen to the audio below for more:
The Smart About Money Editor advises pensioners to seek counsel from their tax advisor or someone they know involved in the financial industry.
More from Local
Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association
Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.Read More
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here
Pippa Hudson chats to Dave Cowley about how the establishment of Chapman's peak came about.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More