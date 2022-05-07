Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advi... 7 May 2022 7:19 AM
Are retirees paying more taxes? The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income. 7 May 2022 7:19 AM
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appe... 6 May 2022 6:14 PM
View all Local
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conferenc... 6 May 2022 1:27 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning. 6 May 2022 4:45 PM
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
View all Business
Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat? It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause jus... 7 May 2022 7:18 AM
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features. 6 May 2022 7:27 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 6 May 2022 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Are retirees paying more taxes?

7 May 2022 7:19 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
SARS
Tax
Pension

The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.

Laura Du Preez chats to John Maythem about a recent tax increase pensioners have been experiencing across the country.

Du Preez explains that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) arranged for pension providers to deduct a different or higher rate of tax in order to avoid people coming out of the financial year owing tax.

The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.

If you are receiving more than one pension or you are receiving an income from employment, you may have too little tax deducted.

Laura Du Preez, author and financial journalist

The author adds that money people do not know how much tax they owe and often miss or ignore the communications from SARS warning them about it.

For many it has been a shock and there have been some cases where the amount that the pension provider has been asked to deduct has been incorrect.

Laura Du Preez, author and financial journalist

Listen to the audio below for more:

The Smart About Money Editor advises pensioners to seek counsel from their tax advisor or someone they know involved in the financial industry.




7 May 2022 7:19 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
SARS
Tax
Pension

More from Local

Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association

7 May 2022 7:19 AM

Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling

6 May 2022 6:14 PM

John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here

6 May 2022 5:33 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Dave Cowley about how the establishment of Chapman's peak came about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'

6 May 2022 3:27 PM

In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst

6 May 2022 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'

6 May 2022 12:10 PM

Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof

6 May 2022 9:02 AM

Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs

6 May 2022 7:35 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?

6 May 2022 5:55 AM

In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling

Local

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

Business Local

Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly probe into Mkhwebane back on after ConCourt dismisses bid to halt it

7 May 2022 9:24 AM

A week after kidnapping, still no sign of baby Kai-isha Meniers

7 May 2022 8:08 AM

PowerBall results: Friday, 6 May 2022

7 May 2022 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA