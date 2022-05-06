WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
JOHANNESBURG - Instant messenger WhatsApp users can now use emojis to react to messages and also share files that are up to 2GB in size compared to the 100MB limit.
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said that a select few emojis would be available but that more would be rolled out at a later stage.
In 2011 we introduced Group Chats, and we haven't stopped improving since. In the coming weeks, we'll roll out the ability to share files up to 2GB and add more people to your groups so you can continue creating and nurturing meaningful, private connections. https://t.co/mcJpQVIVTU— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 5, 2022
Users can access the reactions by opening the chat they want to react to and then pressing and holding the message for the emoji to pop up. In the case of WhatsApp, hover the message for a few seconds and the emojis will pop up for selection.
The selected emojis include the high five, red heart, thumb up, laughing face, surprised face and teary face emoji.
“We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future,” the company said in a statement.
“In addition, you can now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB and we think will be helpful for collaboration among small businesses and school groups. We recommend using WiFi for larger files and we’ll display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take.”
