Expiry date, sell by date, use by date: What's the difference?
The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa says 60% of South African households are food insecure.
The council adds an estimated 13 million people go to bed hungry every night.
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Matlou Setati an executive Consumer Goods Council of South Africa who explains how consumers can read food labels.
The date marking is very critical for food safety, food nutrition and also to avoid food loss and waste.Matlou Setati, Executive - Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Dry products are normally harmless, canned products that have been processed, if the can has not been tampered with, you can keep them for ages.Matlou Setati, Executive - Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Expiry date, sell by date, use by date: What's the difference?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gastas/gastas1509/gastas150900026/45914151-discarded-fruit-and-bread-on-the-organic-waste.jpg
More from Local
Counselling to be provided for staff at deadly Somerset hospital
Health deputy minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo has visited the new Somerset hospital in Cape Town where a police officer and two patients were shot last night.Read More
City of Cape Town sets aside R48million for flood prevention initiatives
Mayoral committee member for urban waste management Grant Twigg says the R48million will be set aside to ensure that residents and the city infrastructure are safeguarded from heavy rains.Read More
Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth
Barcelona took first place followed by Sydney then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh.Read More
'Grateful': Ndlovu Youth Choir releases a new studio album
Relebogile Mabotja had the Ndlovu Youth Choir in studio to talk to them about their album and how their lives have changed over the last few years.Read More
Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association
Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.Read More
Are retirees paying more taxes?
The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.Read More
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here
Pippa Hudson chats to Dave Cowley about how the establishment of Chapman's peak came about.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More