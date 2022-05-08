



The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa says 60% of South African households are food insecure.

The council adds an estimated 13 million people go to bed hungry every night.

Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Matlou Setati an executive Consumer Goods Council of South Africa who explains how consumers can read food labels.

The date marking is very critical for food safety, food nutrition and also to avoid food loss and waste. Matlou Setati, Executive - Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Dry products are normally harmless, canned products that have been processed, if the can has not been tampered with, you can keep them for ages. Matlou Setati, Executive - Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Expiry date, sell by date, use by date: What's the difference?