Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth

Counselling to be provided for staff at deadly Somerset hospital Health deputy minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo has visited the new Somerset hospital in Cape Town where a police officer and two patien... 8 May 2022 5:12 PM
City of Cape Town sets aside R48million for flood prevention initiatives Mayoral committee member for urban waste management Grant Twigg says the R48million will be set aside to ensure that residents and... 8 May 2022 4:37 PM
Expiry date, sell by date, use by date: What's the difference? Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Matlou Setati an executive Consumer Goods Council of South Africa who explains how consumers can read food... 8 May 2022 1:45 PM
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conferenc... 6 May 2022 1:27 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
Did you know male seahorses have to prove they are worthy of carrying the eggs? Gugs Mhlungu speaks to uShaka Sea World executive manager Maryke Masson about the life of seahorses. 8 May 2022 12:07 PM
Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat? It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause jus... 7 May 2022 7:18 AM
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features. 6 May 2022 7:27 PM
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 6 May 2022 8:51 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth

8 May 2022 2:15 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cape Town
Barcelona
Sydney
LGBTQ
Greatest city on Earth

Barcelona took first place followed by Sydney then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh.

Cape Town has been named the third greatest city on Earth.

The UK's _Telegraph _says it has finally settled the debate on which is the greatest city on Earth. Barcelona took first place followed by Sydney then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh.

The newspaper says Cape Town was ranked third because its topography and geography makes it stand out above others but the city has a poor safety record.

The survey looked at legalised same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ worker protections and legal protections against anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, among other issues.

The top 50:

  1. Barcelona
  2. Sydney
  3. Cape Town
  4. Lisbon
  5. Venice
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Dubai
  8. London
  9. Vancouver
  10. Florence
  11. Stockholm
  12. Paris
  13. Seville
  14. San Francisco
  15. Melbourne
  16. Vienna
  17. Madrid
  18. Singapore
    1. Dubrovnik
  19. Beijing
  20. Tokyo
  21. Rome
  22. Berlin
  23. Dublin
  24. Istanbul
  25. Auckland
  26. Edinburgh
  27. Tel Aviv
  28. Havana
  29. Copenhagen
  30. New York City
  31. Rio de Janeiro
  32. Mexico City
  33. New Orleans
  34. Amsterdam
  35. Prague
  36. Bruges
  37. Toronto
  38. Buenos Aires
  39. Krakow
  40. Las Vegas
  41. Shanghai
  42. Hong Kong
  43. Budapest
  44. Chicago
  45. New Delhi
  46. Athens
  47. Bangkok
  48. Mumbai
  49. Marrakesh



Counselling to be provided for staff at deadly Somerset hospital

8 May 2022 5:12 PM

Health deputy minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo has visited the new Somerset hospital in Cape Town where a police officer and two patients were shot last night.

City of Cape Town sets aside R48million for flood prevention initiatives

8 May 2022 4:37 PM

Mayoral committee member for urban waste management Grant Twigg says the R48million will be set aside to ensure that residents and the city infrastructure are safeguarded from heavy rains.

Expiry date, sell by date, use by date: What's the difference?

8 May 2022 1:45 PM

Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Matlou Setati an executive Consumer Goods Council of South Africa who explains how consumers can read food labels.

'Grateful': Ndlovu Youth Choir releases a new studio album

7 May 2022 10:14 AM

Relebogile Mabotja had the Ndlovu Youth Choir in studio to talk to them about their album and how their lives have changed over the last few years.

Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association

7 May 2022 7:19 AM

Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.

Are retirees paying more taxes?

7 May 2022 7:19 AM

The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.

Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling

6 May 2022 6:14 PM

John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.

Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here

6 May 2022 5:33 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Dave Cowley about how the establishment of Chapman's peak came about.

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'

6 May 2022 3:27 PM

In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

Business Local

Chapman's Peak Centenary Special: A curvy and bumpy road to get here

Local

Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling

Local

Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth

Local

EWN Highlights

Bongani Baloyi appointed Action SA's Gauteng provincial chairperson

8 May 2022 6:37 PM

ANC EC credentials deliberations off to a rocky start

8 May 2022 6:18 PM

Counselling to be provided for staff at deadly Somerset hospital

8 May 2022 5:12 PM

