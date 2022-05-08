Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth





Cape Town has been named the third greatest city on Earth.

The UK's _Telegraph _says it has finally settled the debate on which is the greatest city on Earth. Barcelona took first place followed by Sydney then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh.

The newspaper says Cape Town was ranked third because its topography and geography makes it stand out above others but the city has a poor safety record.

