City of Cape Town sets aside R48million for flood prevention initiatives





The City of Cape Town said it is embarking on flood prevention initiatives which include unblocking stormwater drainage systems in preparation for the upcoming storm season.

The city says R48million has been set aside for the initiative.

Mayoral committee member for urban waste management Grant Twigg said the R48million will be set aside to ensure that residents and the city infrastructure are safeguarded from heavy rains.

Twigg said the extra budget is expected to enable additional street sweeping removal of illegal dumping and clearing of floodwater systems.

