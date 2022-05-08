



CAPE TOWN - Health deputy minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo has visited the new Somerset hospital in Cape Town where a police officer and two patients were shot last night.

The 32-year-old constable died as a result of his injuries in the hospital this morning.

He was shot with his own firearm when a patient who was allegedly about to be discharged grabbed his gun and shot him.

The suspect also shot two other patients aged 42 and 48, they were declared dead on the scene.

The officer was taken to a different hospital to be treated where he later died.

Earlier, Western Cape health MEC Momafrench Mbombo also visited the hospital and said counselling services will be made available to all staff who witnessed the incident.

This article first appeared on EWN : Counselling to be provided for staff at deadly Somerset hospital