Shooter at Somerset Hospital had no history of prior mental illness: Health Dept





The Western Cape Health Department says police are investigating all the facts of the shooting tragedy at New Somerset Hospital

Two patients were shot dead and a police officer later succumbed to his injuries following the incident on Saturday night

The alleged shooter grabbed the policeman's firearm during an altercation in the hospital's surgical ward

The department's operations chief, Dr Saadiq Kariem, says the man was being discharged and had no record of prior mental illness

The Western Cape Health Department claims that the shooter involved in the horrific incident at New Somerset Hospital had no history of prior mental illness.

According to the health department's Dr Saadiq Kariem the man was ready to be discharged at the time of the fatal shooting tragedy.

A police officer and two patients were shot on Saturday night by a fellow patient during an altercation in the hospital's surgery ward.

Dr Kariem says the suspect obtained the firearm during the altercation with the police officer who was guarding another patient at the time.

He says a full investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) is underway to determine all the facts of the tragedy, including the possible motive.

"From what we could see, there was no history of prior mental illness. He had actually been discharged to go back home but the police are investigating it further to understand what the circumstances were that could have led to the shooting," Kariem tells CapeTalk.

The health department has reassured Western Cape residents that its public hospitals are still safe to use in the province and security is being beefed up at various facilities.

Unfortunately, one of the patients grabbed his gun, shot him in the head, and proceeded to shoot and kill two other patients that were in the ward with him. It was extremely traumatic. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Department of Health

They took him away to a secure location to interrogate him and understand what the motive behind this was. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Department of Health