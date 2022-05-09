



CAPE TOWN - There's been another mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

Police and a community leader have confirmed the incident to Eyewitness News.

Six people have died in this latest tragedy.

There's been a spate of mass killings in the area over the past several weeks, in which over a dozen people have died.

Police haven't ruled out gangsterism in this latest shooting.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa: "Organised crime detectives have opened murder dockets for investigation following an incident where six individuals, estimated to be in their thirties, were shot and killed in Site C in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening. Five died on the scene while a sixth victim died on arrival at a hospital. No arrests have been made yet."

This article first appeared on EWN : Six people killed in mass shooting in Khayelitsha