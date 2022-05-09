Voting finally underway in ANC Eastern Cape election ... 'stakes are quite high'





- All eyes are on the Eastern Cape as African National Congress (ANC) delegates vote for provincial leadership.

- Babalo Madikizela and his ally, Oscar Mabuyane, are the front-runners for the position of chairperson.

- Voting only began early on Monday morning following several delays which disrupted proceedings over the weekend.

Eastern Cape ANC delegates react to nominees being named for leadership positions during the party's provincial conference on 8 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The results of the African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape Elective Conference are expected to be announced on Monday afternoon.

Voting got underway early this morning (Monday) after nominations were opened just after midnight.

Delegates are tasked with voting for who they think will be best placed to lead the party in the Eastern Cape over the next five years.

The result of the vote will see the long battle between front-runners Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela finally come to a head.

There is a great deal of anxiety regarding the result. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Over the weekend the conference was plagued by delays, including a court application, which threatened to collapse the entire conference.

It was a rocky start. When you hear a conference is being interdicted...all of this means the stakes are quite high. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

I wouldn't be suprised if someone wants to go to court and say it was not procedurally sound. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Babalo Madikizela and his former ally, Oscar Mabuyane, are the front-runners for the position of provincia chairperson.

On Friday, Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer and political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast told 702 that a win for Madikizela would be a blow for President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term campaign,

But Mathekga says you need to look at other provinces as well:

I have never seen ANC provinces so fragmented, they are like mini states on their own...it gives a sense that this is going to be a highly emotional and contested conference. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

