Home
arrow_forward
Local

Perpetrator tried to break ward light before deadly hospital shooting, says MEC

9 May 2022 12:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen
New Somerset Hospital shooting
hospital shooter
hospital shooting

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.
  • Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says he wants more information about the perpetrator in the fatal shooting at New Somerset Hospital
  • Two patients were shot dead and a police officer later succumbed to his injuries following the incident on Saturday night
Police are keeping a close watch at the entrance to the Somerset Hospital. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says he's asked police officials for more information regarding the suspect who shot a policeman and two patients at New Somerset Hospital on Saturday night.

Two patients were fatally shot and the police officer later succumbed to his injuries after he was shot in the head with his own gun.

The perpetrator, who was due to be discharged from the hospital, had apparently tried to break one of the lights in his ward.

The police constable, who was guarding another patient in the hospital, then tried to intervene after hearing the commotion.

When the officer arrived, a scuffle emsued, the suspect grabbed his gun and shot him at close range.

RELATED: Shooter at Somerset Hospital had no history of prior mental illness: Health Dept

The perpetrator was in the one cubicle in the one room with other patients as well and it's alleged that he may have tried to break one of the globes, one of the lights within this particular cubicle ward. Because of the noise that was happening, the officer went to investigate. When he approached, a scuffle broke out.

Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

A scuffle broke out between the perpetrator and the SAPS officer and he then managed to take the weapon, the gun, from SAPS officer and shot him.

Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

RELATED: Reagan Allen lays out his crime fighting plans as new WC Community Safety MEC

Allen says he's in contact with Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile for more information on the police investigation.

Health officials say there is no indication that the suspect had any psychological issues but Allen says he wants more details about his past.

The MEC says police officers must be held accountable if any information emerges regarding the suspect's possible criminal history.

"We have questions... and I am engaging the police commissioner in this regard, regarding the perpetrator," Allen tells CapeTalk.

This can never be the norm. It is deeply upsetting and it makes one angry because if anyone goes to a hospital, they go in order to get treatment, to get help. For them to lose their lives in such a manner, makes one deeply upset and angry.

Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

If there is any form of prior information or [anything] that happened previously to this perpetrator landing up at the hospital, certain SAPS members would have to be held accountable in this regard. I'm hoping to get that information ASAP.

Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government



