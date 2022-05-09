'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen





-Ashur Petersen is one of the four children of theatre legends, Madeegha Anders and the late Taliep Petersen

- A successful performer in his own right, he is an accomplished musician, actor and was a finalist on The Voice South Africa season 3

- Petersen, his sisters and his mother are the featured cover stars in this month's Kuier magazine.

It's been almost three years since his awe-inspiring rendition of A Whole New World from Disney’s Aladdin went viral.

The tear-jerking duet between Cape Town musician, Ashur Petersen and his mother, Madeegha Anders, has been viewed over three and a half million times since it was uploaded in June 2019.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King, Petersen says he knew the video would be a hit.

Before I uploaded the video, I told my mum, this video is going to go viral. Ashur Petersen, Performer

Despite coming from musical royalty, Ashur has more than proved his own musical and entertainment chops as a successful recording artist, actor (Barakat), and a finalist on The Voice South Africa.

But Ashur says there was a time when he wasn't so sure of his purpose in life.

I went through an existential purpose where I didn't know who I was, I didn't know what my purpose was. Ashur Petersen, Performer

Petersen's father, Taliep, was one of South Africa's best-known theatre personalities. He was tragically shot dead at his home on 16 December 2006.

His wife Najwa was convicted and jailed for his murder in 2008.

Ashur says, despite the devastating loss of his father, his murder actually bought the family closer together.

We only got so close after the passing. Mom was always so busy, dad was always so busy. Ashur Petersen, Performer

After my dad passed away my sisters and I made a pact that we would never ever let each other go. Ashur Petersen, Performer

Last month, on what would have been his father's 72nd birthday, Ashur posted a musical tribute to his dad, with the message: 'Happy birthday daddy, it never gets easier but you live on in my heart.'

Ashur, his three sisters and his mother are the featured cover stars in this month's Kuier magazine.

