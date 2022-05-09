'Skhaftin Bus' sustainability project finds new home at Cape Town school
- Kannemeyer Primary School will now take ownership of the Skhaftin Bus, a mobile, plastic-free grocery store initiative developed in 2020
- Skhaftin Bus founder Ilka Stein says the mobile bus is aimed at promoting plastic-free shopping and access to healthy foods
- The bus traveled over 1,800km from Johannesburg and arrived in Cape Town last week
- School principal Ridwan Samodien says Kannemeyer Primary is excited to pick up the baton and discover the potential that the bus could bring
There's a new bus in town providing affordable, nutritious food with sustainability as the driving force behind the project.
The Skhaftin Bus was converted from a school bus into a mobile, plastic-free grocery store in October 2020.
The bus was created to plant the seed of sustainability and provide low-cost food alternatives to Johannesburg's inner-city residents.
Driving to various locations, community members were invited to bring their own reusable containers (skhaftins) to buy the quantity of dry foods they need.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, the bus was used to bring affordable food to people’s doorsteps, explains founder Ilka Stein.
When you bring your own container, nothing is pre-packed. It actually can help you to stretch your money a little bit further and still access healthy food.Ilka Stein, Founder - Skhaftin Bus
With none-pre-packaged stores, you also decide how much you actually need to buy for.Ilka Stein, Founder - Skhaftin Bus
Stein says the bus will be used to raise awareness about the importance of plastic-free initiatives in Cape Town communities.
After travelling more than 1,800km from Johanessburg, with several stops along the way, the Skhaftin Bus arrived in Cape Town last week and was donated to Kannemeyer Primary School in Grassy Park.
As part of the six-day journey to Cape Town, the bus visited various communities in Graaff-Reinet, Gqebera, Knysna, and Swellendam.
"We really found wonderful communities along the way to connect with," Stein says.
School principal Ridwan Samodien says Kannemeyer Primary is excited about the potential opportunities that the bus could bring.
He says the school will stock and maintain the bus while spreading the message about greener living.
Grassy Park is so well known for its takeaways... what it does for us is to really make a concerted effort to buy into the notion of 'reuse, reduce, recycle'.Ridwan Samodien, Principal - Kannemeyer Primary
As Kannemeyer, we need to do our bit to reduce our carbon footprint to give Mother Earth a better chance... there are endless possibilities that we have not explored as yet.Ridwan Samodien, Principal - Kannemeyer Primary
More from Local
[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding
The electricity grid is severely constrained, warned the utility on Monday.Read More
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5-10 pm on Monday
Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
Here's how the Transport Minister plans to get SA's railways back on track
The 'renaissance of the railways' - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given details on the National Rail Policy White Paper.Read More
Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice
It said this was due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.Read More
Perpetrator tried to break ward light before deadly hospital shooting, says MEC
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
SNATCHED: Woman who kidnapped baby claimed to be pregnant to gain mom's trust
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF chair Graham Lindhorst about the kidnapping of two-month-old Kai-isha Meniers.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson
It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin.Read More
ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder
The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.Read More