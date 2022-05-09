'Skhaftin Bus' sustainability project finds new home at Cape Town school





Kannemeyer Primary School will now take ownership of the Skhaftin Bus, a mobile, plastic-free grocery store initiative developed in 2020

Skhaftin Bus founder Ilka Stein says the mobile bus is aimed at promoting plastic-free shopping and access to healthy foods

The bus traveled over 1,800km from Johannesburg and arrived in Cape Town last week

School principal Ridwan Samodien says Kannemeyer Primary is excited to pick up the baton and discover the potential that the bus could bring

There's a new bus in town providing affordable, nutritious food with sustainability as the driving force behind the project.

The Skhaftin Bus was converted from a school bus into a mobile, plastic-free grocery store in October 2020.

The bus was created to plant the seed of sustainability and provide low-cost food alternatives to Johannesburg's inner-city residents.

Driving to various locations, community members were invited to bring their own reusable containers (skhaftins) to buy the quantity of dry foods they need.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the bus was used to bring affordable food to people’s doorsteps, explains founder Ilka Stein.

When you bring your own container, nothing is pre-packed. It actually can help you to stretch your money a little bit further and still access healthy food. Ilka Stein, Founder - Skhaftin Bus

With none-pre-packaged stores, you also decide how much you actually need to buy for. Ilka Stein, Founder - Skhaftin Bus

Stein says the bus will be used to raise awareness about the importance of plastic-free initiatives in Cape Town communities.

After travelling more than 1,800km from Johanessburg, with several stops along the way, the Skhaftin Bus arrived in Cape Town last week and was donated to Kannemeyer Primary School in Grassy Park.

As part of the six-day journey to Cape Town, the bus visited various communities in Graaff-Reinet, Gqebera, Knysna, and Swellendam.

"We really found wonderful communities along the way to connect with," Stein says.

School principal Ridwan Samodien says Kannemeyer Primary is excited about the potential opportunities that the bus could bring.

He says the school will stock and maintain the bus while spreading the message about greener living.

Grassy Park is so well known for its takeaways... what it does for us is to really make a concerted effort to buy into the notion of 'reuse, reduce, recycle'. Ridwan Samodien, Principal - Kannemeyer Primary

As Kannemeyer, we need to do our bit to reduce our carbon footprint to give Mother Earth a better chance... there are endless possibilities that we have not explored as yet. Ridwan Samodien, Principal - Kannemeyer Primary