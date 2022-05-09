SNATCHED: Woman who kidnapped baby claimed to be pregnant to gain mom's trust





- Kai-isha Meniers was snatched outside a supermarket in Bishop Lavis on May 2

- Bishop Lavis CPF Chair Graham Lindhorst is pleading with the public for information

- It's claimed the suspect said she was pregnant in order to gain the mother's trust

Kai-Isha went missing on 30 April 2022. Picture: @072MISSING/Twitter

It's a little over a week since a two-month-old baby was kidnapped in Bishop Lavis and those looking for the infant say they remain hopeful she will be found.

Kai-isha Meniers was snatched outside a supermarket in the area on 2 May.

There have been a number of searches and several leads, but there is still no sign of the little girl or her kidnapper.

Graham Lindhorst, Chair of Bishop Lavis CPF, admits that the baby's mother is 'not doing well', but says they remain hopeful of finding the little one.

We are not even concentrating on the suspect, we are just concentrating on finding her (Kai-isha), that's the biggest thing for us. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

Police have released screenshots from CCTV footage outside the supermarket showing a woman dressed in a black and white spotted top and striped pants carrying a baby.

Lindhorst tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the suspect had 'crept into the mother's heart' with the offer of support.

It's also claimed she claimed to be pregnant in order to earn the mother's trust.

This is the face of poverty, the mother had needs, the father is not working and she is the one skarreling for things and here comes this lady offering her things. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

She (the mother) says she left the baby in the care of the children [to go into the supermarket] and that lady then gave the children money, when they came back, there was no sign of the lady. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

Lindhorst says judging the mother for her actions shows a misunderstanding of the impacts of poverty.

Please don't judge her, she is already in trauma because she has not got her child. Give the mother the support she needs. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

Meanwhile, Candice van der Rheede at the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit says this was a calculated crime:

The kidnapper knew exactly what they were doing and played on the vulnerability of the mother. Candice van der Rheede, Head - Western Cape Missing Persons Unit

She claimed to be pregnant to gain the trust of the people. Candice van der Rheede, Head - Western Cape Missing Persons Unit

Van der Rheede says they are continuing to work with SAPS and are appealing to the public for any information on the whereabouts of the suspect or or Kai-isha.

