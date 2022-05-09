[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay





Sea Search is a research group that focuses on collecting audio from sea creatures. They have acoustic recorders around the area and they say 'these little guys are surprisingly vocal.'

The cute video was shared by local resident Linda Lombard on the St Francis Bay Facebook group.

The otters are clearly having lots of fun commandeering the local boat in the yacht basin and enjoying leaping off the deck to frolic in the ocean.

Watch the video below:

Thanks to Linda Lombard for the video.