



JOHANNESBURG - It has come to light that one of the individuals arrested in connection to the murder of Hillary Gardee works in the Office of the Chief Whip in Mpumalanga.

Three people have been arrested since Friday and will make an appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday.

"The Office of the Chief Whip in Mpumalanga province notes with serious concern the arrest of an employee in this office who turns out to be a suspect in the gruesome killing of Ms Hillary Gardee. This Office stands for the protection of women, young girls and boys and condemns in the strongest terms any acts of violence perpetrated against the vulnerable especially women and children and any acts of GBV+F" said a statement from the office.

The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.

Her body was discovered on the roadside, just outside Sabie, four days later.

"The senseless killing of Hillary, the young lady with such a bright future ahead of her, has once again shown the level of cruelty perpetuated against women. We want to take this opportunity to appreciate the unity and ability shown by the people of Mpumalanga and South Africa to put aside all their political differences and confront this pandemic of GBV+F" said the office.

Speculation is rife that Gardee's murder was the work of a syndicate but police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said they can't confirm as much at this stage.

"We cannot, for now, reveal whether this was a syndicate but however it was a group of people because now we have three people, and we are still looking for other suspects that we believe have got a case to answer before a court of law".

READ: Mpumalanga police don't want to speculate on Hillary Gardee murder

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder