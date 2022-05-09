Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Monday warned that load shedding might have to be implemented at short notice.
It said this was due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.
The utility is keeping a close eye on the system for any breakdowns in the currently available capacity.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom expects to return to service a generation unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations before the evening peak. Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of loadshedding at short notice.
"The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo, as well as two units each at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations have been delayed, increasing the evening peak constraints.”
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 9, 2022
The power system will be severely constrained during evening peaks, with the possibility of loadshedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns pic.twitter.com/yE34NUM4zX
This article first appeared on EWN : Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
