Here's how the Transport Minister plans to get SA's railways back on track
<div data-font-name="g_d0_f4" data-angle="0" data-canvas-width="593.3474999999994">The National Rail Policy intends to place rail on a sound footing to play a meaningful role as a backbone of a seamlessly integrated transport value chain able to make a meaningful contribution to the economy.Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has shared the details of the recently approved National Rail Policy White Paper.
The policy 'seeks to address the challenges faced by and position the rail sector as the backbone of South Africa’s national land transport.'
The key thrust of the policy, the minister told a media briefing on Monday, is enabling investment in rail.
1. Private sector investment
The pursuit of PSP should, however, not be construed as the privatisation of the South African Railways, as there is no such policy on the table. Central to the passenger rail reforms is the introduction of High Speed Rail into the service mix.Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister
2. High speed rail
The framework will determine the strategic objectives for high speed rail in the country and determine the criteria to be used in determining and prioritising these corridors. Feasibility studies on proposed high-speed rail services will be conducted by the department guided by the framework.Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister
3. Rolling stock
<div data-font-name="g_d0_f4" data-angle="0" data-canvas-width="324.0825">Government will ensure that industrialisation and the local production of steel and other inputs, rail lines and supplies, and rolling stock is promoted through policies that will require state and private operators to procure all supplies from South African based manufacturers.Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister
4. Banning export of scrap metal
<div data-font-name="g_d0_f4" data-angle="0" data-canvas-width="234.86437499999997">Theft and vandalism of critical rail infrastructure with the effect of disruption economic activity constitutes economic sabotage and should be treated as such by our courts of law. <div data-font-name="g_d0_f4" data-angle="0" data-canvas-width="234.86437499999997"> <div data-font-name="g_d0_f4" data-angle="0" data-canvas-width="234.86437499999997">The corporate sector must come to the party and bolster our efforts to deal a decisive blow to this criminality that is enabled by scrap dealers buying stolen scrap metal.Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister
The implementation of the White Paper on National Rail Policy will be rolled out along short, medium and long-term frameworks.
MEDIA BRIEFING: National Rail Policy White Paper.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) May 9, 2022
The Policy seeks to address the challenges faced by & position the rail sector as the backbone of South Africa’s national land transport.
https://t.co/k10MjmhcT3
Source : @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
