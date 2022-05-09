Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
'street traders in South Africa play a vital role and their rights should be protected' says expert
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nonhlanhla Ngcobo - PhD Researcher at North West University
Today at 05:46
Child Protection Month
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Grace Nkomo - Director at Connect Network
Today at 06:10
Redressing Disability inclusion in the workplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rajan Naidoo | Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy
Today at 06:25
Dog breeds and their inherited shortcomings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Michelle Thomas - TAH Sonstraal
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Moya App allows you to do a lot without data costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gour Lentell - Founder and CEO at Moya App
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ngwako Makaepea - DDG for Rail Transport
Today at 07:20
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis on city's rail future
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: What is Clean Coal Technology (CCT)?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian North | Energy expert | former lead researcher at CSIR
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
Are Hanover Park gang peace talks being sabotaged?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
The rise of the apolitical social movements
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Surfer Cass Collier - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cass Collier
Today at 13:33
Travel - Surf Travel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Deon Freemantle
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Mother-daughter rituals - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Judy Bekker
Today at 14:50
Music - Haylea Heyns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Haylea Heyns
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
‘We are quite scared’: Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night. 9 May 2022 5:19 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all Local
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin. 9 May 2022 12:02 PM
ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD o... 9 May 2022 11:18 AM
View all Politics
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning. 6 May 2022 4:45 PM
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
View all Business
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple? While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.... 9 May 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group. 9 May 2022 11:33 AM
'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden. 9 May 2022 8:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?

9 May 2022 5:32 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Relationships
Marriage
couples
Sleeping arrangements

While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.

One in four couples now sleep in separate bedrooms, according to the Better Sleep Council and the National Sleep Foundation.

Africa Melane speaks to clinical psychologist Bradley Daniels on why some couples who choose to sleep in separate bedrooms should make a point of being more intimate than others.

While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.

Intimacy, which is more than just bedroom hanky panky, is something couples must prioritise, says Daniels.

It can be messages, kisses, pillow talk, giving a warm embrace and other heartfelt connections.

Partners should also be very mindful of why their strategy is in place to ensure that the decision benefits the relationship.

The clinical psychologist adds that while each union is observed on a case-by-case basis, falling into feeling neglected or abandoned is common place for a lot of couples.

One can easily get lost in their own world when sleeping in different rooms, something that Daniels says lovers should be weary of.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?




9 May 2022 5:32 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Relationships
Marriage
couples
Sleeping arrangements

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay

9 May 2022 11:33 AM

Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals'

9 May 2022 8:34 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did you know male seahorses have to prove they are worthy of carrying the eggs?

8 May 2022 12:07 PM

Gugs Mhlungu speaks to uShaka Sea World executive manager Maryke Masson about the life of seahorses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat?

7 May 2022 7:18 AM

It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause just as many problems if not done safely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing

6 May 2022 7:27 PM

The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike

6 May 2022 1:13 PM

This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist

6 May 2022 10:50 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'

Business

Webafrica closes all remaining offices

Business

Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!

Business

EWN Highlights

Hillary Gardee murder: Suspects claim they were tortured while in police custody

9 May 2022 6:30 PM

Nehawu condemns ‘unfair dismissal’ of shop stewards at Unisa

9 May 2022 5:51 PM

Putin: Launching military operation in Ukraine ‘the only right decision’

9 May 2022 5:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA