Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC)'s Eastern Cape treasurer, Zolile Williams, on Monday said he would be resigning from his job in the coming weeks.
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.
Williams forms part of Oscar Mabuyane's slate, which won all the positions it contested at the Eastern Cape’s elective conference.
BREAKING: Oscar Mabuyane is re-elected as the ANC's Eastern Cape Chairperson. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/N1yvDiJTJb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2022
He accepted nominations from the floor late on Sunday night to contest the position of provincial treasurer.
This was at odds with Section 56(a) of the Municipal Structures Act, which outlines the limitations of political rights of municipal managers.
The act further states that a municipal manager and managers directly accountable to the municipal manager may not hold political office in a political party whether in permanent, temporary or acting capacity.
ANC national executive committee member Aaron Motsoaledi explained the party’s position on Williams being appointed a party official.
“Not only the Municipal Act, but the ANC has also taken a decision that people from Sections 56 and 57 should not avail themselves for political office. However, you are aware that every ANC member has got a right to stand and be elected in a political office. If you choose so, then you have to vacate the office.”
WATCH: ANC EC conference: Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as chairperson
This article first appeared on EWN : Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
