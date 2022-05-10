Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion





Vida e Caffè has, since buying healthy food chain Sweetbeet at the end of last year, opened four new stores.

It wants to have 18 outlets by February 2023.

There are 220 Vida e Caffè stores in South Africa and the rest of the Continent.

A celery and broccoli smoothie. © derkien/123rf.com

Sweetbeet will retain its brand identity but will, in some locations, operate next to Vida e Caffè.

Founders Andrea Hamman and Francois Hamman operate Sweetbeet with the Vida e Caffè executive team.

Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè

We’re incredibly excited about the outlook for coffee… Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè

Sweetbeet is a Cape Town-based business that was started… in 2018… an amazing meeting of minds… the perfect partnership… Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè