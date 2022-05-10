Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
NPA to prosecute 9 'seminal' state capture cases within next 6 months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter for News24
Today at 15:20
SA needs a ‘Marshall Plan’ to solve its load shedding crisis, or face a national disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Abahlali attacks are part of broader lawlessness of the ANC and could be treason – here’s why
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Suttner - Scholar & Political Analyst at ...
Today at 15:50
The media focus on high profile GBV cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 16:05
Kruger Park Tourist Facilities to Receive a R370-Million Upgrade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Coleman
Today at 16:20
As the Zondo Commission reports show, it may be time to curb the President’s powers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Willis
Today at 16:55
The Franschhoek Literary Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingeborg Pelser
Today at 17:05
The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's call for police to investigate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
The ANC’s manganese ‘gold’ mine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg
Today at 17:45
Ndlovu Youth Choir's Ralf Schmitt on their new album: 'The response has been incredible'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralf Schmidt
Latest Local
How effective are social movements at effecting political change? Lester Kiewit is joined by guests from Rivonia Circle and Movement4Care to discuss a rise in apolitical social movements. 10 May 2022 12:29 PM
'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats' Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum. 10 May 2022 11:54 AM
You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why Lester Kiewet speaks to Wiseman Ndabezitha on the complexities of being a petrol attendant in South Africa. 10 May 2022 11:43 AM
View all Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Politics
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè. 10 May 2022 12:26 PM
Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport. 10 May 2022 10:55 AM
View all Business
How to care for your prized new purebred rascal without falling apart Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomings 10 May 2022 9:59 AM
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple? While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.... 9 May 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group. 9 May 2022 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion

10 May 2022 12:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè.

Vida e Caffè has, since buying healthy food chain Sweetbeet at the end of last year, opened four new stores.

It wants to have 18 outlets by February 2023.

There are 220 Vida e Caffè stores in South Africa and the rest of the Continent.

A celery and broccoli smoothie. © derkien/123rf.com

Sweetbeet will retain its brand identity but will, in some locations, operate next to Vida e Caffè.

Founders Andrea Hamman and Francois Hamman operate Sweetbeet with the Vida e Caffè executive team.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè (scroll up to listen).

We’re incredibly excited about the outlook for coffee…

Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè

Sweetbeet is a Cape Town-based business that was started… in 2018… an amazing meeting of minds… the perfect partnership…

Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè

It’s our 21st birthday… This is our first acquisition… We’ve been on the lookout for something like this for some time…

Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè



More from Business

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes

10 May 2022 10:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

10 May 2022 10:54 AM

Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rapture’ for economic reforms to work

10 May 2022 6:44 AM

In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of work opportunities'.

Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures

10 May 2022 6:38 AM

The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were meant to go out on 22 February but had to delay the release of the results 'because of some concerns on the quality of data'.

Eskom's top exec for generation Dukashe resigns; wants better work-life balance

10 May 2022 6:18 AM

In his resignation letter and during discussions with Eskom executives, Dukashe cited a critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities.

Webafrica closes all remaining offices

9 May 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sean Nourse, CEO at Webafrica.

'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'

9 May 2022 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!

9 May 2022 6:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines.

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

