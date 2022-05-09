Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Monday defended his recent visit to Ukraine, saying he wanted to witness the destruction with his own eyes.
Steenhuisen also said South Africa was headed for a terrible winter due to the economic aftermath of the Russian invasion.
He said households relied on several products from Ukrainian economy.
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.
🔴 [LIVE NOW]— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 9, 2022
Reporting back from his visit to war-torn Ukraine, watch an exclusive briefing from DA Leader John Steenhuisen.
Broadcast links. ⬇️
Facebook: https://t.co/b6ZbsmQKNZ
YouTube: https://t.co/BTVa8b3mJQ#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/OuwpFHCCOY
But Steenhuisen said he had to witness the impact of the invasion for himself: “I wanted to see for myself what was happening there. I wanted to hear the accounts first-hand from the people living through this nightmare. I didn’t want to have to rely on a filtered, sanitised version of events, and I didn’t want to have any doubts over the accuracy or truthfulness of what we’re seeing on TV.”
He said the war should be condemned by the South African government and that it would have a lasting impact on the South African economy, which was heavily reliant on Ukrainian wheat and other products.
This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
More from Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president
Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be given another five years to focus on this task.Read More
‘We are quite scared’: Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community
Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night.Read More
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5-10 pm on Monday
Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
Here's how the Transport Minister plans to get SA's railways back on track
The 'renaissance of the railways' - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given details on the National Rail Policy White Paper.Read More
'Skhaftin Bus' sustainability project finds new home at Cape Town school
Kannemeyer Primary School will now take ownership of the Skhaftin Bus, a mobile, plastic-free grocery store initiative developed in 2020Read More
Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice
It said this was due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.Read More
Perpetrator tried to break ward light before deadly hospital shooting, says MEC
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
SNATCHED: Woman who kidnapped baby claimed to be pregnant to gain mom's trust
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF chair Graham Lindhorst about the kidnapping of two-month-old Kai-isha Meniers.Read More
More from World
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike
This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.Read More
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion
The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.Read More
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'
Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.Read More
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans.Read More
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction
Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'.Read More
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'
The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.Read More
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.Read More
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert
Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.Read More
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA
Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.Read More
More from Politics
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president
Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be given another five years to focus on this task.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson
It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin.Read More
ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder
The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.Read More
Prasa still paying millions in salaries to employees that don't exist - Herron
Good party secretary-general Brett Herron chats to CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Voting finally underway in ANC Eastern Cape election ... 'stakes are quite high'
Ray White speaks to political analyst Ralph Motshekga about the highs and lows of the ANC EC conference at the weekend.Read More
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying
Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conference.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees.Read More