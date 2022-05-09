Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
'street traders in South Africa play a vital role and their rights should be protected' says expert
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nonhlanhla Ngcobo - PhD Researcher at North West University
Today at 05:46
Child Protection Month
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Grace Nkomo - Director at Connect Network
Today at 06:10
Redressing Disability inclusion in the workplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rajan Naidoo | Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy
Today at 06:25
Dog breeds and their inherited shortcomings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Michelle Thomas - TAH Sonstraal
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Moya App allows you to do a lot without data costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gour Lentell - Founder and CEO at Moya App
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ngwako Makaepea - DDG for Rail Transport
Today at 07:20
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis on city's rail future
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: What is Clean Coal Technology (CCT)?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian North | Energy expert | former lead researcher at CSIR
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
Are Hanover Park gang peace talks being sabotaged?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
The rise of the apolitical social movements
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Surfer Cass Collier - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cass Collier
Today at 13:33
Travel - Surf Travel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Deon Freemantle
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Mother-daughter rituals - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Judy Bekker
Today at 14:50
Music - Haylea Heyns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Haylea Heyns
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

9 May 2022 4:28 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
John Steenhuisen
Russian Invasion

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Monday defended his recent visit to Ukraine, saying he wanted to witness the destruction with his own eyes.

Steenhuisen also said South Africa was headed for a terrible winter due to the economic aftermath of the Russian invasion.

He said households relied on several products from Ukrainian economy.

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

But Steenhuisen said he had to witness the impact of the invasion for himself: “I wanted to see for myself what was happening there. I wanted to hear the accounts first-hand from the people living through this nightmare. I didn’t want to have to rely on a filtered, sanitised version of events, and I didn’t want to have any doubts over the accuracy or truthfulness of what we’re seeing on TV.”

He said the war should be condemned by the South African government and that it would have a lasting impact on the South African economy, which was heavily reliant on Ukrainian wheat and other products.


This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes




