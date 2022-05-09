‘We are quite scared’: Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community lives in fear following yet another mass shooting.
Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night.
There have been several such attacks in the township recently and the motives have yet to be determined.
Residents gathered in the streets on Monday as a police convoy escorted Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen to the scene of Sunday night’s mass shooting.
Community members are tense and afraid.
One resident said: “It is very scary because sometimes you don’t even know what’s going to happen tonight or the next morning. We are quite scared.”
#Khayelitsha #MassShooting This Site C community in Khayelitsha, was the scene of a mass shooting last night. 6 people were shot dead. In a separate incident nearby, a woman was stabbed to death. Arrests have yet to be made in both attacks. SF pic.twitter.com/EOmM1TKcV0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2022
For some the shooting hits close to home: “I was alone at the time, and I just heard gun shots and after that, I went outside with my friends. We came to [the scene] to try identify the victims and I realised one guy was my friend.”
Meanwhile, police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of five people in another Khayelitsha suburb in March.
