Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!

No Items to show
Latest Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
‘We are quite scared’: Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night. 9 May 2022 5:19 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all Local
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin. 9 May 2022 12:02 PM
ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD o... 9 May 2022 11:18 AM
View all Politics
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning. 6 May 2022 4:45 PM
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase? In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are. 6 May 2022 5:55 AM
View all Business
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple? While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.... 9 May 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group. 9 May 2022 11:33 AM
'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden. 9 May 2022 8:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!

9 May 2022 6:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Mining industry
The Money Show
Chamber of Mines
Bruce Whitfield
African Mining Indaba
Tebello Chabana

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines.

The African Mining Indaba started on Monday.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe gave the opening address.

The gathering of the mining industry and its value chain is the largest event of its kind on the Continent.

The theme this year is “Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG, and the Economies”.

© arturnyk/123rf.com

There is, according to the Minerals Council SA, about R100 billion in mining investment caught up in red tape.

The Council has R30 billion in capital projects waiting for regulatory approval.

In addition, miners have committed to renewable energy projects worth R65 billion.

Mining makes up 8.6% of South Africa’s economy and employs almost half a million people.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines (scroll up to listen).

It’s money tied up in red tape… money that could have a huge impact in South Africa…

Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines

We as an industry helped stabilise the Fiscus…

Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines



More from Business

Webafrica closes all remaining offices

9 May 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sean Nourse, CEO at Webafrica.

'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'

9 May 2022 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs

6 May 2022 7:35 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.

When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?

6 May 2022 5:55 AM

In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

5 May 2022 6:13 PM

Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.

EWN Highlights

Hillary Gardee murder: Suspects claim they were tortured while in police custody

9 May 2022 6:30 PM

Nehawu condemns ‘unfair dismissal’ of shop stewards at Unisa

9 May 2022 5:51 PM

Putin: Launching military operation in Ukraine ‘the only right decision’

9 May 2022 5:43 PM

