Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!
The African Mining Indaba started on Monday.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe gave the opening address.
The gathering of the mining industry and its value chain is the largest event of its kind on the Continent.
The theme this year is “Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG, and the Economies”.
There is, according to the Minerals Council SA, about R100 billion in mining investment caught up in red tape.
The Council has R30 billion in capital projects waiting for regulatory approval.
In addition, miners have committed to renewable energy projects worth R65 billion.
Mining makes up 8.6% of South Africa’s economy and employs almost half a million people.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines (scroll up to listen).
It’s money tied up in red tape… money that could have a huge impact in South Africa…Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines
We as an industry helped stabilise the Fiscus…Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines
