Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president
JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said President Cyril Ramaphosa must avail himself for a second term during the party’s national elective conference in December.
Mabuyane addressed party delegates in East London on Monday after being re-elected as the ANC’s Eastern Cape chairperson during the party's elective conference.
He said Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be given another five years to focus on this task.
Mabuyane said Ramaphosa was the president the country needed and the ANC leadership in the that province would make sure that he was re-elected to ensure unity and transformation of the party.
This is a significant boost to Ramaphosa's re-election campaign because the ANC in the Eastern Cape is the governing party's second biggest province after KwaZulu-Natal.
However, in the same tone, Mabuyane has warned that their support must no longer be taken for granted.
He said in the past, Eastern Cape ANC delegates had been used as voting fodder and this must come to a halt come December.
WATCH: ANC EC conference - Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as chairperson
INTERFERENCE
Mabuyane is the latest provincial leader to slam national leaders interfering in the political life of his province as they shop for support ahead of the December elective conference.
He said when national leaders come to their province, they need to add value.
Mabuyane made the remarks at a media briefing earlier on Monday following his win at the party's ninth provincial conference.
Just last month, KwaZulu-Natal’s Sihle Zikalala made similar remarks calling on the leadership of the organisation to call those meddling in their provincial and regional affairs to order.
Mabuyane said some leaders were dormant from the time they were elected, only starting to come alive as contest season kicked in.
“Because the conferences start activating them and there are people who get elected based on proximity and use those positions self-aggrandisement.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president
More from Politics
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson
It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin.Read More
ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder
The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.Read More
Prasa still paying millions in salaries to employees that don't exist - Herron
Good party secretary-general Brett Herron chats to CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Voting finally underway in ANC Eastern Cape election ... 'stakes are quite high'
Ray White speaks to political analyst Ralph Motshekga about the highs and lows of the ANC EC conference at the weekend.Read More
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying
Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conference.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees.Read More
More from Local
‘We are quite scared’: Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community
Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night.Read More
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.Read More
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5-10 pm on Monday
Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
Here's how the Transport Minister plans to get SA's railways back on track
The 'renaissance of the railways' - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given details on the National Rail Policy White Paper.Read More
'Skhaftin Bus' sustainability project finds new home at Cape Town school
Kannemeyer Primary School will now take ownership of the Skhaftin Bus, a mobile, plastic-free grocery store initiative developed in 2020Read More
Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice
It said this was due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.Read More
Perpetrator tried to break ward light before deadly hospital shooting, says MEC
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
SNATCHED: Woman who kidnapped baby claimed to be pregnant to gain mom's trust
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF chair Graham Lindhorst about the kidnapping of two-month-old Kai-isha Meniers.Read More