'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'
It seems that OR Tambo International Airport is running out of jet fuel.
The recent floods in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) have done extensive damage to transport infrastructure.
The government claims that the issue has been resolved.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine (scroll up to listen).
Acsa is innocent for a change… It tried to step in… and made a whole lot of empty promises… It hasn’t satisfied anyone…Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Acsa… is operating at 20% of normal fuel demand levels… They haven’t matched supply with demand… Airlines are cancelling flights… There are no quick and easy solutions…Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103291974_close-up-of-turbojet-of-aircraft-turbine-engine-fan-civil-with-a-gradient-of-colors-from-cold-to-war.html?vti=mhmmwt7lzqip1cupa9-1-8
