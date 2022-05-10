Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
NPA to prosecute 9 'seminal' state capture cases within next 6 months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter for News24
Today at 15:20
SA needs a ‘Marshall Plan’ to solve its load shedding crisis, or face a national disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Abahlali attacks are part of broader lawlessness of the ANC and could be treason – here’s why
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Suttner - Scholar & Political Analyst at ...
Today at 15:50
The media focus on high profile GBV cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 16:05
Kruger Park Tourist Facilities to Receive a R370-Million Upgrade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Coleman
Today at 16:20
As the Zondo Commission reports show, it may be time to curb the President’s powers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Willis
Today at 16:55
The Franschhoek Literary Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingeborg Pelser
Today at 17:05
The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's call for police to investigate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
The ANC’s manganese ‘gold’ mine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg
Today at 17:45
Ndlovu Youth Choir's Ralf Schmitt on their new album: 'The response has been incredible'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralf Schmidt
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How effective are social movements at effecting political change?

10 May 2022 12:29 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Right to Know campaign
Rivonia Circle

Lester Kiewit is joined by guests from Rivonia Circle and Movement4Care to discuss a rise in apolitical social movements.

- Do social movements have the power to effect political change?

- CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit hosts a conversation on the rise in apolitical social movements

- Click above to listen to the full podcast

© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

The time has come to redefine what politics means in South Africa.

That's according to the newly-established think-tank Rivonia Circle.

The knowledge hub's Tessa Dooms and the Movement4Care's Axolile Notywala joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit to talk about the rise of the apolitical social movements in South Africa.

Politics isn't just about formal, institutionalised processes.

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circule

When we say politics, we mean the power of every person to act on their own behalf and on behalf of their own community.

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

Dooms says there is a misconception that in order to be valid and legitimate, politics must institutionalised.

Power, she says, is everywhere.

Our ability to change society can come from any place in society.

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

The question we need to start asking as individuals and as a country is how can we start engaging that power, says Dooms.

Also, joining the conversation, political activist Axolile Notywala, one of the members of Movement4Care.

The organisation has as one of its tenets the idea of radical municipalism.

It's where we're trying to bring back politics to the people...because the closest people can get to government is at local level.

Axolile Notywala, Member - Movement for Care

Notywala says the suggestion that social movements might be apolitical is not one he agrees with.

These social movements for social justice are not apolitical. Everything you do is political.

Axolile Notywala, Member - Movement for Care

RELATED:Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president




