How effective are social movements at effecting political change?

© inkdrop/123rf.com

The time has come to redefine what politics means in South Africa.

That's according to the newly-established think-tank Rivonia Circle.

The knowledge hub's Tessa Dooms and the Movement4Care's Axolile Notywala joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit to talk about the rise of the apolitical social movements in South Africa.

Politics isn't just about formal, institutionalised processes. Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circule

When we say politics, we mean the power of every person to act on their own behalf and on behalf of their own community. Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

Dooms says there is a misconception that in order to be valid and legitimate, politics must institutionalised.

Power, she says, is everywhere.

Our ability to change society can come from any place in society. Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

The question we need to start asking as individuals and as a country is how can we start engaging that power, says Dooms.

Also, joining the conversation, political activist Axolile Notywala, one of the members of Movement4Care.

The organisation has as one of its tenets the idea of radical municipalism.

It's where we're trying to bring back politics to the people...because the closest people can get to government is at local level. Axolile Notywala, Member - Movement for Care

Notywala says the suggestion that social movements might be apolitical is not one he agrees with.

These social movements for social justice are not apolitical. Everything you do is political. Axolile Notywala, Member - Movement for Care

