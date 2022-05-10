Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'. 10 May 2022 7:48 PM
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward' Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury. 10 May 2022 7:47 PM
Khayelitsha mass shooting: Cele says safety of residents must be prioritised Residents of the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C want an integrated approach to address crime in the area. 10 May 2022 5:13 PM
View all Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin. 9 May 2022 12:02 PM
View all Politics
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts. 10 May 2022 8:13 PM
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people? Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the... 10 May 2022 3:56 PM
'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Dr Brian North, a former lead researcher at the CSIR. 10 May 2022 3:40 PM
View all Business
'Calling The Daughters': Your guide to womanhood Pippa Hudson on her Family Matters feature speaks to personal development facilitator and mentor, Judy Bekker, on her new book 'Ca... 10 May 2022 5:45 PM
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How to care for your prized new purebred dog without falling apart Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomings 10 May 2022 9:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats' Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum. 10 May 2022 11:54 AM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges

10 May 2022 12:54 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
Mark Boucher
Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN)
racism in cricket

Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Enoch Nkwe, declined to testify at the Boucher's disciplinary hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has expressed relief after Cricket South Africa (CSA) withdrew all misconduct charges against him on Tuesday morning.

In revelations made in the Social Justice and Nation Building report, Boucher was alleged to have used racist and inappropriate language towards a teammate during his playing career and was implicated in his assistant, Enoch Nkwe’s, resignation over concerns with the Proteas team culture.

The former wicketkeeper was due to face a disciplinary hearing on 16 May on charges of racism bringing CSA into disrepute.

CSA determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Nkwe, declined to testify at the hearing. Former director of cricket Graeme Smith’s exoneration from racial discrimination charges a fortnight ago also played a role in the dismissal of the charges against Boucher.

"The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for me and my family. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable," Boucher said.

Boucher released a statement following CSA’s announcement where he called the racism allegations against him unjustified and admitted to and having experienced considerable hurt and anguish. He added that he considered the matter finalised and did not intend to speak any further on the case.

"I am proud to now be part of a team culture that is inclusive and whose objective is to be respectful to every person. I look forward to continuing to focus on my job and to taking the Proteas men’s team to even greater heights," he said.

Boucher is free to continue in his role with the national men’s team until his contract expires in 2023.


This article first appeared on EWN : Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges




10 May 2022 12:54 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
Mark Boucher
Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN)
racism in cricket

More from Sport

Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher

10 May 2022 10:35 AM

The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it made adverse findings against the former Proteas wicketkeeper.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing

9 May 2022 8:08 AM

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status

5 May 2022 10:51 AM

Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression

3 May 2022 3:28 PM

The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. But after therapy, he’s in winning form again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23

2 May 2022 2:31 PM

In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team

29 April 2022 6:57 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about

29 April 2022 6:16 AM

Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title

28 April 2022 6:10 AM

The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race

26 April 2022 6:46 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Molebatsi Matube, race director of the Langa Run for Freedom race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter

21 April 2022 7:24 PM

The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes

Business Local

You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why

Local

Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup

Local

EWN Highlights

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Accused in New Somerset Hospital shooting has depression, court told

10 May 2022 7:25 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: Teffo’s plea to resume earlier than scheduled rejected

10 May 2022 6:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA