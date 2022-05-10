Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
NPA to prosecute 9 'seminal' state capture cases within next 6 months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter for News24
Today at 15:20
SA needs a ‘Marshall Plan’ to solve its load shedding crisis, or face a national disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Abahlali attacks are part of broader lawlessness of the ANC and could be treason – here’s why
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Suttner - Scholar & Political Analyst at ...
Today at 15:50
The media focus on high profile GBV cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 16:05
Kruger Park Tourist Facilities to Receive a R370-Million Upgrade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Coleman
Today at 16:20
As the Zondo Commission reports show, it may be time to curb the President’s powers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Willis
Today at 16:55
The Franschhoek Literary Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingeborg Pelser
Today at 17:05
The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's call for police to investigate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
The ANC’s manganese ‘gold’ mine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg
Today at 17:45
Ndlovu Youth Choir's Ralf Schmitt on their new album: 'The response has been incredible'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralf Schmidt
Latest Local
How effective are social movements at effecting political change? Lester Kiewit is joined by guests from Rivonia Circle and Movement4Care to discuss a rise in apolitical social movements. 10 May 2022 12:29 PM
'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats' Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum. 10 May 2022 11:54 AM
You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why Lester Kiewet speaks to Wiseman Ndabezitha on the complexities of being a petrol attendant in South Africa. 10 May 2022 11:43 AM
View all Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Politics
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè. 10 May 2022 12:26 PM
Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport. 10 May 2022 10:55 AM
View all Business
How to care for your prized new purebred rascal without falling apart Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomings 10 May 2022 9:59 AM
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple? While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.... 9 May 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group. 9 May 2022 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends (scroll up to listen).

Williams reviewed “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels.

Most popular business book reviews of the year so far:

Description on Amazon:

Moral Tribes is a masterpiece — a landmark work brimming with originality and insight that also happens to be wickedly fun to read. The only disappointing thing about this book is that it ends.

Daniel Gilbert, professor of psychology - Harvard University

Our brains were designed for tribal life, for getting along with a select group of others (Us) and for fighting off everyone else (Them).

But modern times have forced the world’s tribes into a shared space, resulting in epic clashes of values along with unprecedented opportunities.

As the world shrinks, the moral lines that divide us become more salient and more puzzling.

We fight over everything from tax codes to gay marriage to global warming, and we wonder where, if at all, we can find our common ground.

A grand synthesis of neuroscience, psychology, and philosophy, Moral Tribes reveals the underlying causes of modern conflict and lights the way forward.

Greene compares the human brain to a dual-mode camera, with point-and-shoot automatic settings (“portrait,” “landscape”) as well as a manual mode.

Our point-and-shoot settings are our emotions — efficient, automated programs honed by evolution, culture, and personal experience.

The brain’s manual mode is its capacity for deliberate reasoning, which makes our thinking flexible.

Point-and-shoot emotions make us social animals, turning Me into Us.

But they also make us tribal animals, turning Us against Them.

Our tribal emotions make us fight — sometimes with bombs, sometimes with words — often with life-and-death stakes.

An award-winning teacher and scientist, Greene directs Harvard University’s Moral Cognition Lab, which uses cutting-edge neuroscience and cognitive techniques to understand how people really make moral decisions.

Combining insights from the lab with lessons from decades of social science and centuries of philosophy, the great question of Moral Tribes is this: How can we get along with Them when what they want feels so wrong to Us?

Ultimately, Greene offers a set of maxims for navigating the modern moral terrain, a practical road map for solving problems and living better lives.

Moral Tribes shows us when to trust our instincts, when to reason, and how the right kind of reasoning can move us forward.

A major achievement from a rising star in a new scientific field, Moral Tribes will refashion your deepest beliefs about how moral thinking works and how it can work better.




