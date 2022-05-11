Up, down, repeat: Table Mountain Cableway Challenge raising funds for charity
The annual Table Mountain Cableway Challenge is under way and local runners are taking on the ultimate endurance test, pushing their limits to the top of the mountain as many times as possible in a 12-hour period over nine days.
The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Connect, Home from Home and Ons Plek.
Ten percent of the funds will also make way to Wilderness Search and Rescue.
JDI Foundation Trust's spokesperson Tracy le Roux, who is organising the event, says they hope to reach their target and give beneficiaries the much-needed financial boost.
The competition, which is in its 18th year, has an intake of 135 athletes this year who will be running up Platteklip Gorge and then head back down on the Table Mountain Cableway, before running back up again.
The record for the number of summits in a 12-hour period is 13 laps.
This coming weekend will be the corporate challenge, where several companies will attempt to conquer the mountain in a one-day event from sunrise to sunset.
Visit the charitychallenge.com to sponsor participating athletes.
More from Sport
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges
Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Enoch Nkwe, declined to testify at the Boucher's disciplinary hearing.Read More
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher
The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it made adverse findings against the former Proteas wicketkeeper.Read More
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.Read More
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status
Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression
The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. But after therapy, he’s in winning form again.Read More
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23
In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.Read More
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team
Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach.Read More
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about
Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.Read More
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg) about violence and life on the Cape Flats.Read More
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
'Calling The Daughters': Your guide to womanhood
Pippa Hudson on her Family Matters feature speaks to personal development facilitator and mentor, Judy Bekker, on her new book 'Calling The Daughters'.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
How to care for your prized new purebred dog without falling apart
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomingsRead More
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?
While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.Read More
[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay
Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group.Read More
'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden.Read More