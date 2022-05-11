Streaming issues? Report here
Up, down, repeat: Table Mountain Cableway Challenge raising funds for charity

11 May 2022 6:21 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Table Mountain
Charity
Table Mountain Cableway Challenge

The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Connect, Home from Home and Ons Plek.

The annual Table Mountain Cableway Challenge is under way and local runners are taking on the ultimate endurance test, pushing their limits to the top of the mountain as many times as possible in a 12-hour period over nine days.

The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Connect, Home from Home and Ons Plek.

Ten percent of the funds will also make way to Wilderness Search and Rescue.

JDI Foundation Trust's spokesperson Tracy le Roux, who is organising the event, says they hope to reach their target and give beneficiaries the much-needed financial boost.

The competition, which is in its 18th year, has an intake of 135 athletes this year who will be running up Platteklip Gorge and then head back down on the Table Mountain Cableway, before running back up again.

The record for the number of summits in a 12-hour period is 13 laps.

This coming weekend will be the corporate challenge, where several companies will attempt to conquer the mountain in a one-day event from sunrise to sunset.

Visit the charitychallenge.com to sponsor participating athletes.




