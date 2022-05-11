'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity. 14 May 2022 6:12 PM
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other disease... 14 May 2022 1:34 PM
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on' Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleb... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Business
'Africa and I’ wins Best First Feature Documentary at Pan African Film Festival The film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022, and the American... 14 May 2022 1:50 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
Eating real fruits lowers your risk for diabetes, says physician Afternoon Drive with John Maytham chats to Professor Jennifer Rooke physician and owner of a lifestyle medicine clinic about cutti... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K We have a list of 31 roads to avoid on Saturday and Sunday. 12 May 2022 9:44 AM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for w... 13 May 2022 3:17 PM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?

11 May 2022 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Nestle
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
heroes and zeros
Nestle SA
cremora
Nkgabiseng Motau
Think Creative Africa

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.
Screengrab from 'Nomsa TV Advert', one of the remakes of Nestlé's classic Cremora ad, on YouTube

'It's not inside, it's onnnn top' - the iconic line from the original Cremora TV adverts has become part of South Africans' vocabulary.

But does it still work in Nestlé's "inclusive" remakes of the ads more than 30 years later?

Watch the original original and one of the remakes below, then scroll down for more discussion:

'I don't know if it still has that magic' comments Nkgabiseng Motau (founding partner of Think Creative Africa), who picks the campaign for her advertising zero of the week.

She suggests that Nestlé preserve the legacy of the tagline and move on to something new.

RELATED: No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

"It's not inside, it's flopped" quips Bruce Whitfield.

There are four or five recent remakes... It's a great idea, it was an amazing performance, it was fun... but I worry that they are going to lose out on showing consumers the brand in new ways.

Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

It's such a versatile product, like she said, 'Cremora and custard cake'... I would love to see them do different things with this brand.

Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

For her it goes back to the expression 'good is the enemy of great' says Motau.

"Because it's doing good for so many years they will never have an opportunity unless they change to see how great Cremora could do if they did something different."

"That's probably the reason we see the repetition - 'if it ain't broke...'"

Click on thelink to watch more of the remakes.

Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Cremora discusson at 5:05):




11 May 2022 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Nestle
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
heroes and zeros
Nestle SA
cremora
Nkgabiseng Motau
Think Creative Africa

More from Business

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

13 May 2022 2:20 PM

The world’s richest person has suspended his attempt to buy the microblogging website.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice

13 May 2022 7:07 AM

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction

12 May 2022 9:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy

12 May 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?

12 May 2022 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022

12 May 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Africa and I’ wins Best First Feature Documentary at Pan African Film Festival

14 May 2022 1:50 PM

The film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022, and the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (Amdocs) 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga

14 May 2022 7:10 AM

John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eating real fruits lowers your risk for diabetes, says physician

14 May 2022 7:08 AM

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham chats to Professor Jennifer Rooke physician and owner of a lifestyle medicine clinic about cutting carbs and sugar in a bid to lose weight and live healthier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local action movie 'Indemnity' in cinemas this weekend

14 May 2022 7:07 AM

Pippa Hudson spoke to the film’s director, Travis Taute, and the lead actor, Jarrid Geduld about the process of making this movie and what to expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in?

13 May 2022 6:47 PM

In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day

13 May 2022 6:28 PM

Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-regrettable decisions we might make because of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From 'Aladdin' reject to 'Silverton Siege': Thabo Rametsi's journey to success

13 May 2022 6:09 PM

Africa Melane speaks to actor Thabo Rametsi on how failure became the major key to his journey to success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

13 May 2022 4:40 PM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever

13 May 2022 2:17 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, who also discusses the 1st pic of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman

11 May 2022 10:07 PM

Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats'

10 May 2022 11:54 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'

4 May 2022 1:31 PM

The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice

3 May 2022 9:34 PM

#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

Business

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

Business Lifestyle

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

World Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane Transport MMC promises Numsa a response on their demands by Wednesday

14 May 2022 7:13 PM

Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

14 May 2022 6:12 PM

Sibongile Mani has been granted leave to appeal her 5-year sentence

14 May 2022 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA