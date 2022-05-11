Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent
In the early days of Covid, Amsterdam-based Thomas Verwer set up Dutch-South African internet security outfit Nedscaper.
The name of the platform comes from blending the words Nederland and Cape Town.
In Cape Town we develop talent and help communities evolving to the next level of their professional and personal life. By providing Microsoft Cloud Security traineeships for young talent and high-potentials. Connecting every talent with a seasoned security professional in Amsterdam through our successful buddy system!Nedscaper
Managing partner Hans Kroll came on board as partner to develop Nedscaper's local branch.
He tells Bruce Whitfield the story of how the company's link to South Africa came about.
Nedscaper's founder, who'd been planning to start the company for a number of years, holidayed regularly in Cape Town and particularly enjoyed sampling the local wine.
In a wine bar one day in 2019, he heard a Harvard graduate at the next table relating how he'd taken up a job in the Mother City.
That made him think that Cape Town is able to attract top, top skills... and if it's easy to attract top skills it would also be a good place to build an offshoring hub, which is usually quite hard.Hans Kroll, Managing Partner - Nedscaper South Africa
I was in a job that was severely hit by Covid and I was forced to start looking at other options... I had been thinking of doing something in the space of skills supply remotely between South Africa and the Netherlands, and by coincidence started talking with Thomas.Hans Kroll, Managing Partner - Nedscaper South Africa
He explains what their main service, managed detector response, entails.
In a nutshell it us plugging into your IT environment - we deploy our platform and, through a whole set of smart algorithms, we scan your environment 24/7 for any anomalies or suspicious behaviour.Hans Kroll, Managing Partner - Nedscaper South Africa
On top of that we have a team with analysts sitting in our security operations centre. They do the deeper investigations of the findings. They can also perform mitigating work if necessary.Hans Kroll, Managing Partner - Nedscaper South Africa
While the pandemic hurt many industries, for Nedscaper it has been "almost a perfect storm" Kroll elaborates.
In South Africa, he says, it served to transform the company's cloud adoption rate which went sky-high.
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kanawatth/kanawatth1907/kanawatth190700036/129829526-.jpg
More from Business
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter
The world’s richest person has suspended his attempt to buy the microblogging website.Read More
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.Read More
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.Read More
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.Read More
Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.Read More
Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.Read More
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More