Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt





Read about yurts but never stayed in one yourself?

Tobin Davenport and his business partner have established three glamping sites offering yurt accommodation in the Overberg region of the Western Cape.

Southern Yurts operates from the Porcupine Hills Guest Farm located in a private nature reserve.

Image: Southern Yurts on Facebook @southernyurts

The yurts are equipped with private kitchens and bathroom facilities.

Outside there are wood-fired hot tubs from which to enjoy the area's beautiful views.

Davenport tells Bruce Whitfield they took inspiration from the traditional structure they saw on their travels, and then used canvas as their choice of cover.

A yurt is a circular wooden-framed nomadic tent that originated about 2,000 years ago in northern Siberia, and they are still used today... They're similar to the Mongolian ger... the rest of the world refers to them as yurts. Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts

They are fantastic structures, obviously tried and tested through many thousands of years. They're strong, resilient against the elements. You can pack them up and move them and set them up again. Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts

Image: Southern Yurts on Facebook @southernyurts

We thought they would be really appropriate in South Africa... a structure similar to a rondawel in its shape... There's also a need for secure and weather-proof mobile accommodation... Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts

The business manufactures yurts which clients can also order custom-made for their own use.

It takes about two hours to set up a mobile yurt, and slightly less time to disassemble it again.

Davenport says it is ideal for the South African climate.

We redesigned the cover - we use a South African company that creates a really nice canvas... It's got an insulation layer and on the inside it's lined with a hemp cotton liner from the Hemporium. Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts

Find more info about guest stays and ordering your own yurt on Southern Yurts' website.

Listen to the conversation in the audio clip below: