'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at'





Clean Coal Technology (CCT) tries to mitigate the environmental impact of burning coal by power stations and heavy industry.

South Africa must continue relying on its vast coal resources but look to clean coal to ensure energy independence, according to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

CCT leads to more efficient coal combustion and reduced emission of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide.

Coal remains relatively cheap and provides continuous “baseload” electricity.

Burning it, however, whether “clean” or not, remains the single largest cause of the climate crisis.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed energy expert Dr Brian North, a former lead researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

It is a little bit of an oxymoron… it should really be called ‘cleaner’ coal. The technology is clean, it’s not so much the coal itself and carbon dioxide is the most difficult problem. To get deep cuts in CO2, we need to look at things like Advanced Combustion Cycles or post-combustion carbon capture… Dr Brian North, energy expert

Medupi and Kusile… They’re running at the same efficiencies as the current fleet, so our one attempt to run supercritical efficient power stations failed… Dr Brian North, energy expert

Renewables are definitely winning the game… they produce electricity at half the price of coal… But coal doesn’t need storage… I believe clean coal is an option… but the money would be behind renewables… Dr Brian North, energy expert