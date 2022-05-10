'Calling The Daughters': Your guide to womanhood
Being born a woman in what is traditionally considered a man's world has its fair share of challenges.
Pippa Hudson on her Family Matters feature interviews Judy Bekker, an author and mentor with 30 years of experience working with women of all ages, to speak about her new book Calling All The Daughters
Preparing all women for birth, death and all the stages in between, Bekker's handbook ponders what it means to step into womanhood.
The South African author pens the transfer of knowledge from mothers to daughters on momentous rites of passage they encounter in their lives.
Her one-size-fits-all book zooms in on matters including menstruations, menopause, aging, sexuality and even finances.
Her guide on 'how to women' outlines rituals, which Bekker calls very simple acts that heighten and bring gravitas to anything through a journey of ten weeks.
Interested readers can go to www.callingthedaughters.com for details on how they can get the book.
More from Lifestyle
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
How to care for your prized new purebred dog without falling apart
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomingsRead More
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?
While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.Read More
[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay
Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group.Read More
'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden.Read More
Did you know male seahorses have to prove they are worthy of carrying the eggs?
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to uShaka Sea World executive manager Maryke Masson about the life of seahorses.Read More
Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat?
It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause just as many problems if not done safely.Read More
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.Read More