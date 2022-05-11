Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade
The South African National Parks (SANParks) announced on Monday that the Kruger National Park will receive a R370 million upgrade to its facilities over the next three years.
Managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, chats to John Maytham about the planned renovations. Scroll up to listen to the interview.
The refurbishment project will be allocated for the revamping of accommodation facilities and amenities that have suffered infrastructure damage due to termites and fires.
This includes rebuilding the Lower Sabie petrol station which was set ablaze in September 2020 as well as fixing the Leteba shop which also recently burnt down.
Coleman says the renovations are a long-awaited project that the Kruger National Park needs in order to compete successfully in the tourism market.
Certainly, in terms of some of the infrastructure managed by SANParks, there's a need to look and update it to be able to compete more effectively with some of our private sector partners.Gareth Coleman, Managing executive of the Kruger National Park
Coleman adds that the Kruger National Park is still struggling to return to full business capacity prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but says in comparison to their private partners located in the cities, the park has performed really well.
He adds that occupancy has remained around 65% to 70% which has outperformed a lot of other competitors.
We're not back to those 2019 occupancy rates of 80% to 90%, well certainly the peak seasons, but we have been incredibly fortunate, in terms of the tourism operation, compared to a lot of our private partners who might have been in the cities.Gareth Coleman, Managing executive of the Kruger National Park
More from Business
Future of mining industry at stake if red tape isn't dealt with - energy expert
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Andrew Lane, Deloitte Africa's leader in energy resources and industrials.Read More
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.Read More
'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'
John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand
The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?
Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.Read More
'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Dr Brian North, a former lead researcher at the CSIR.Read More