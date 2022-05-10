MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have questioned Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan about the decision to privatise South African Airways (SAA).
Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.
Godongwana called the airline a “fiscal drain” for costing taxpayers R49 billion in bailouts since 2007.
Members of Scopa had several questions for Gordhan, including the private equity partner’s financial contribution to SAA in the deal.
Committee member Ntombovuyo Mente questioned the structure of the deal and who would benefit: “Is it just going to deal with the side of manpower and personnel that they are going to hire at SAA? This has to benefit our people.”
Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees said had SAA been placed under business rescue earlier, a lot could have been prevented.
“Had business rescue been implemented much earlier, say 2014, much of this R49 billion (in bailouts) perhaps may not have been needed,” he said.
Gordhan said the private equity partner would contribute R3 billion in the deal, adding that government could always buy back its stake in the airline in future.
This article first appeared on EWN : MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More
'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Dr Brian North, a former lead researcher at the CSIR.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè.Read More
Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.Read More
Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.Read More
Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rupture’ for economic reforms to work
In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of work opportunities'.Read More
Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures
The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were meant to go out on 22 February but had to delay the release of the results 'because of some concerns on the quality of data'.Read More
More from Local
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More
Khayelitsha mass shooting: Cele says safety of residents must be prioritised
Residents of the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C want an integrated approach to address crime in the area.Read More
Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup
Zain Johnson speaks to attorney Louwrens Koen about the benefits of signing a prenuptial contract before getting married.Read More
AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, AfriForum's campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage says they're very optimistic that other courts will uphold the interdict.Read More
How effective are social movements at effecting political change?
Lester Kiewit is joined by guests from Rivonia Circle and Movement4Care to discuss a rise in apolitical social movements.Read More
'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats'
Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum.Read More
You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why
Lester Kiewet speaks to Wiseman Ndabezitha on the complexities of being a petrol attendant in South Africa.Read More
Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.Read More