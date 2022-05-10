MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'. 10 May 2022 7:48 PM
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward' Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury. 10 May 2022 7:47 PM
Khayelitsha mass shooting: Cele says safety of residents must be prioritised Residents of the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C want an integrated approach to address crime in the area. 10 May 2022 5:13 PM
View all Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin. 9 May 2022 12:02 PM
View all Politics
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts. 10 May 2022 8:13 PM
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people? Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the... 10 May 2022 3:56 PM
'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Dr Brian North, a former lead researcher at the CSIR. 10 May 2022 3:40 PM
View all Business
'Calling The Daughters': Your guide to womanhood Pippa Hudson on her Family Matters feature speaks to personal development facilitator and mentor, Judy Bekker, on her new book 'Ca... 10 May 2022 5:45 PM
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How to care for your prized new purebred dog without falling apart Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomings 10 May 2022 9:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats' Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum. 10 May 2022 11:54 AM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?

10 May 2022 3:56 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
SCOPA
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
Parliament
Enoch Godongrana

Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have questioned Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan about the decision to privatise South African Airways (SAA).

Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.

Godongwana called the airline a “fiscal drain” for costing taxpayers R49 billion in bailouts since 2007.

Members of Scopa had several questions for Gordhan, including the private equity partner’s financial contribution to SAA in the deal.

Committee member Ntombovuyo Mente questioned the structure of the deal and who would benefit: “Is it just going to deal with the side of manpower and personnel that they are going to hire at SAA? This has to benefit our people.”

Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees said had SAA been placed under business rescue earlier, a lot could have been prevented.

“Had business rescue been implemented much earlier, say 2014, much of this R49 billion (in bailouts) perhaps may not have been needed,” he said.

Gordhan said the private equity partner would contribute R3 billion in the deal, adding that government could always buy back its stake in the airline in future.


This article first appeared on EWN : MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?




10 May 2022 3:56 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
SCOPA
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
Parliament
Enoch Godongrana

More from Business

Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt

10 May 2022 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'

10 May 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Renewables now half the price of coal – that’s where the money’s at'

10 May 2022 3:40 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Dr Brian North, a former lead researcher at the CSIR.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion

10 May 2022 12:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes

10 May 2022 10:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

10 May 2022 10:54 AM

Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rupture’ for economic reforms to work

10 May 2022 6:44 AM

In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of work opportunities'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures

10 May 2022 6:38 AM

The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were meant to go out on 22 February but had to delay the release of the results 'because of some concerns on the quality of data'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'

10 May 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha mass shooting: Cele says safety of residents must be prioritised

10 May 2022 5:13 PM

Residents of the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C want an integrated approach to address crime in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup

10 May 2022 3:01 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to attorney Louwrens Koen about the benefits of signing a prenuptial contract before getting married.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped

10 May 2022 1:48 PM

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, AfriForum's campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage says they're very optimistic that other courts will uphold the interdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How effective are social movements at effecting political change?

10 May 2022 12:29 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by guests from Rivonia Circle and Movement4Care to discuss a rise in apolitical social movements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats'

10 May 2022 11:54 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why

10 May 2022 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Wiseman Ndabezitha on the complexities of being a petrol attendant in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes

10 May 2022 10:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

10 May 2022 10:54 AM

Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes

Business Local

You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why

Local

Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup

Local

EWN Highlights

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Accused in New Somerset Hospital shooting has depression, court told

10 May 2022 7:25 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: Teffo’s plea to resume earlier than scheduled rejected

10 May 2022 6:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA