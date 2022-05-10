Khayelitsha mass shooting: Cele says safety of residents must be prioritised
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting Khayelitsha on Tuesday where there was another mass shooting.
He's accompanied by Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile who was in the area on Monday with Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen.
On Sunday, six men were shot dead in the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March.
#Khayelitsha #MassShooting Police Minister Bheki Cele has today visited Site C in Khayelitsha following Sunday night’s mass shooting. 6 men were killed. Arrests have not yet been made. 5 of the victims have been identified by police. SF pic.twitter.com/spnzF0KBiT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2022
Residents of the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C want an integrated approach to address crime in the area.
"I'm very angry today, minister, maybe we want to call the entire justice cluster because we can’t continue in this fashion,” one resident said..
Cele agrees that an integrated approach is needed: “We need to work on the cluster approach rather than the police coming here, including the city, because three incidents happened here and it’s still not a priority. Why is Khayelitsha not a priority in terms of installing cameras and environmental design?”
Patekile said they had made progress in identifying most of the victims of Sunday's shooting.
“Five victims were identified and there is only one that is still unknown. These victims also have their own histories. One of them was out on bail three times. There are streams of cases where they were either found guilty, the cases were withdrawn or are still pending.”
Arrests have not yet been made in connection with this mass shooting.
This article first appeared on EWN : Khayelitsha mass shooting: Cele says safety of residents must be prioritised
