'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'





SAA plane at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Image: 123rf

It's now almost a year since government announced a deal for preferred strategic equity partner Takatso Consortium to take over 51% of South African Airways (SAA).

On Tuesday, Parliament was told that the struggling national carrier remains a liability for the country's taxpayers.

Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed

Treasury officials and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana were answering questions from the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Godongwana told Parliament SAA had become a “fiscal drain”, reports Eyewitness News.

Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, & Treasury executive officials are before @ParliamentRSA Standing Committee on Public Accounts responding to questions relating to the disposal of the majority of the government’s shareholding in SAA. Watch here: https://t.co/P0L92ZxFPY — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) May 10, 2022

Bruce Whitfield talks to senior Africa writer Antony Sguazzin about his article for Bloomberg News.

Squazzin says the point of the story is that a lot of the fine details of the Takatso deal were never revealed.

The document that we based our story on was sent to the members of Scopa and then it was withdrawn, so it was never actually tabled. However, Minister Godongwana stood up in Parliament and said that... the details were accurate. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

What it does say is that the Treasury wasn't consulted, and had it been consulted it would have expressed various concerns. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

Sguazzin says one of these concerns is that the Consortium has the right to look at any ongoing liabilities and make the argument that they are still the government's problem.

"So the taxpayer could still be paying out for SAA going forward."

The liability amount is not specified in the document, he says.

If we look at what Pravin Gordhan has been saying over the last few years, he's been very keen to keep SOEs within the state, or at least alive... whereas previous finance minister Tito Mboweni... was urging for it to be closed down and to let South Africa's airlines be run by private operators. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

I presume there's still squabbling over certain liabilities and who is going to meet them... I think it's a difficult negotiation... Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

Listen to Sguazzin's insights on The Money Show: