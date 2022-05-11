Cele wants answers after man accused of Khayelitsha mass shooting granted bail
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has questioned how a man accused of a mass shooting in Khayelitsha was released on bail.
Thando Shuba, who's charged with six counts of murder, was granted bail of R800 by the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court and his case has been remanded until July.
Shuba was apprehended after six people were shot dead in the Enkanini informal settlement on 20 March.
Cele said that he wanted answers.
“What frustrates me is the arrest in the Enkanini case where this guy's been given bail," the minister said.
#Khayelitsha #MassShooting Police Minister Bheki Cele has today visited Site C in Khayelitsha following Sunday night’s mass shooting. 6 men were killed. Arrests have not yet been made. 5 of the victims have been identified by police. SF pic.twitter.com/spnzF0KBiT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2022
Meanwhile, bail proceedings of the man accused of another mass shooting in Endlovini in Khayelitsha is continuing.
Five people were killed in that incident on 14 March.
Cele said that additional arrests had been made in connection with that attack in recent days.
“For Endlovini, three people have been arrested, which means there's progress," he said.
In a third incident on Sunday, six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C.
Arrests have not yet been made in that attack.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cele wants answers after man accused of Khayelitsha mass shooting granted bail
