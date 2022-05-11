Future of mining industry at stake if red tape isn't dealt with - energy expert





Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane says cutting red tape will boost mining investment in SA

Lane says the sector is hamstrung by bureaucracy - a topic that has taken centre stage at this year's Mining Indaba

The slow process of approving mining projects in South Africa could compromise future investment in the industry, says Andrew Lane, Deloitte Africa's leader in energy resources and industrials.

Lane says the red tape involved in the registration of projects is having an impact on the sector's investment attractiveness.

With money locked in red tape, government needs to implement regulatory reforms that will help fast-track project approvals and future investment.

"The issue at stake here is future investment... We need new investment in new mines to continue this industry and to grow this industry into the future," Lane advises.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe committed to reducing the time it takes for regulatory approval while addressing the Mining Indaba currently under way in Cape Town.

Lane says the reliability of South Africa's infrastructure, especially electricity generation, also needs to be addressed in order to unlock more investment.

People really are struggling to get the permits that they need to explore and to build mines. It's things like exploration rights, and water permits... It's across the board and it has to do with [being] hamstrung [by] bureaucracy. Andrew Lane, Energy, resources and industrials leader - Deloitte Africa